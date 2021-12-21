EUR/USD holds below 1.13 the figure in quiet markets

- EUR/USD is stuck in a range as markets lack a catalyst.
- Holiday thin markets leave forex subdued as investors keep a watchful eye over covid risks.
EUR/USD is flat on the session stuck in a 1.1273 and 1.1286 tight range as the markets move into holiday thin conditions. The central banks are done for the year as far as schedule meetings go, although Fedspeak could be a compounding factor for the greenback. The coronavirus threat also lingers over financial markets and remains a risk for the remaining days of this year and the starting weeks of next week.
With a quick glance back to the central bank meetings that have recently passed, EUR/USD was demonstrating its vulnerability to positioning adjustments. Despite the DOT plot paining a more hawkish than expected three rate rises next year, the greenback fell following the outcome of the event. This leaves the outlook for the greenback a little less certain when it comes to the divergence between the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
Analysts at Rabobank explained that they expect that USD upside has further to run in the early months of 2022 as the Fed winds down its bond-buying programme and moves closer to its first-rate rise of the cycle.
''Consequently, we have revised down our 6-month EUR/USD forecast to 1.10 from 1.12,'' the analysts argued. ''That said, with a lot of good news already in the price, we are concerned that the momentum behind the Greenback’s rally may run out of steam in the latter part of next year and see scope for the USD to have given back a little ground vs. the EUR on a 12-month horizon.''
Covid sends nations into new restrictions
As per the coronavirus, nations in Europe are increasing restrictions. Italy’s government may be requiring inoculated people as well as the unvaccinated to take Covid tests to access large events, according to people familiar with the matter. Spain will convene an online emergency meeting on Wednesday to analyze the evolution of the pandemic and discuss adopting new measures. The Dutch have already returned to a strict lockdown on Sunday. In the UK, while the PM Boris Johnson has refrained from additional restrictions, for now, many people are already now staying home, so the country has entered what some call a “stealth lockdown.” With so many people now staying home, the country has entered what some call a “stealth lockdown” that’s left retail, hospitality and travel reeling.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1284
|Today Daily Change
|0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|0.05
|Today daily open
|1.1278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1286
|Daily SMA50
|1.1432
|Daily SMA100
|1.1585
|Daily SMA200
|1.1779
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1304
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1235
|Previous Weekly High
|1.136
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1222
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1277
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1261
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1203
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1172
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.131
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1341
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1379
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
