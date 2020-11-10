EUR/USD holds 5-day SMA support as Treasury yields drop

- EUR/USD trades near 1.1835 versus 1.18 in early Asia.
- Treasury yields retreat from multi-month highs in a USD-negative manner.
- Markets focus on the possibility of renewed lockdown restrictions in the US.
EUR/USD bounces from key support, as treasury yields yield retreat from five-month highs, weakening demand for the US dollar.
The pair is currently trading at session highs near 1.1835, having found bids around the ascending 5-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.1812.
The dollar is losing altitude against most majors, possibly tracking the decline in the US 10-year yield to 0.91% from the five-month high of 0.97%. Markets seem to be reassessing the optimism generated by the US drugmaker Pfizer's disclosure of the positive initial trial results of its coronavirus vaccine.
While a viable vaccine is a game-changer for the global economy, it does not take nullify the risk that many US states may soon have to reimpose the economically-painful lockdown restrictions to contain the second wave of the virus. As such, the dollar is giving up gains seen following Pfizer's announcement during Monday's US trading hours. The greenback may suffer a deeper decline, pushing EUR/USD higher if the treasury yields extend the Asian session drop.
Data wise, the focus will be on the German Zew survey due at 10:00 GMT.
Technical levels
The pair created a big bearish outside day candle on Monday, invalidating the immediate bullish outlook put forward by Friday's close above the trendline falling from Sept. 1 and Oct. 21 highs and making Tuesday's close pivotal.
A bearish reversal would be confirmed if the pair ends Tuesday below Monday's low of 1.1795. On the higher side, Monday's high of 1.1920 is the level to beat for the bulls.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1835
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.19
|Today daily open
|1.1812
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1765
|Daily SMA50
|1.1775
|Daily SMA100
|1.1685
|Daily SMA200
|1.1337
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.192
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1795
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1891
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1603
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1881
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.164
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1843
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1765
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1718
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1641
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1967
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2014
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds 5-day SMA support as Treasury yields drop
EUR/USD bounces from key support on the 1.1800 level, as treasury yields yield retreat from five-month highs, weakening demand for the US dollar. Markets focus on the possibility of renewed lockdown restrictions in the US. Data wise, the focus will be on the German Zew survey.
When are the UK jobs and how could they affect GBP/USD?
GBP/USD buyers challenge 1.3200 ahead of Tuesday’s London open. In addition to the US dollar’s fresh weakness, the increasing hopes of soft Brexit also favor the bulls. Focus shifts to the UK jobs data, with the ILO Unemployment Rate seen higher at 4.8% in September.
Gold recovers from 6-week low but bias remains bearish
Gold charts mild recovery after Monday's 4.56% crash. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high. Risks remain skewed to the downside with prices trading well below Monday's high.
WTI tests 50-day SMA support on persistent demand concerns
The WTI crude is feeling the pull of gravity during Tuesday's Asian, with investors pricing prospects of a renewed coronavirus-induced slowdown in Europe and the US. The North American oil benchmark tested the 50-day SMA support at $39.46.
Covid-19 vaccine: A white swan for a ruffled stock market
Global capital markets were stirred today following the news that the prototype Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has prevented over '90 per cent of symptomatic infections' in a clinical trial of thousands of volunteers.