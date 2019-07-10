EUR/USD holding on to 1.1200 ahead of Powell, FOMC minutes

- EUR/USD remains parked around the 1.1200 area.
- The broad-based sideline theme prevails in global markets.
- Fed’s Powell and FOMC minutes next of relevance in the day.
The demand for the shared currency stays subdued on Wednesday and prompts EUR/USD to navigate familiar ranges in the 1.1200 region.
EUR/USD now looks to US events
The pair’s strong decline seems to have met decent contention near 1.1190 (Tuesday) just to return later to the current comfort zone in the 1.1200 neighbourhood.
Declining German yields, the ongoing economic slowdown in the Eurozone and the prospects of rate cuts by the ECB along with the potential return of quantitative easing (QE) are all weighing on the spot, which is trading in 3-week lows and around 2-cents lower from peaks beyond 1.14 the figure recorded in late June.
Data wise in Euroland, Italian Industrial Production figures will be the sole release today, although all the attention will be on the congressional testimony by Fed’s Powell and the publication of the FOMC minutes.
What to look for around EUR
The single currency has come under strong selling pressure on the back of renewed and increasing speculations of another wave of monetary stimulus from the European Central Bank in the near term, via interest rate cuts and the resumption of the QE program. Furthermore, the downside in EUR has intensified after the recent breakdown of the critical 200-day simple moving average (SMA) in the 1.1330 region, opening the door to extra losses in the short-term horizon. Also weighing on the currency, the dovish stance from the ECB appears reinforced by the recent appointment of ex-IMF’s C.Lagarde to succeed M.Draghi. On the macro scenario, the slowdown in the region looks unremitting and it also reinforces the current accommodative attitude of the central bank.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.08% at 1.1215 and a break above 1.1231 (55-day SMA) would target 1.1326 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1412 (high Jun.25). On the other hand, the next up barrier lines up at 1.1193 (monthly low Jul.9) followed by 1.1181 (low Jun.18) and finally 1.1106 (2019 low May 23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises above 1.1200 ahead of Powell's all-important testimony
EUR/USD trades above 1.1200, marginally higher. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's testimony is highly-anticipated. He is set to signal a rate cut later this month. The ECB is also set to loosen policy.
GBP/USD attempts a recovery amid mixed UK data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2470, up from the lows. UK GDP rose by 0.3% as expected while manufacturing production missed and trade balance beat expectations.
USD/JPY: tight range as Powell looms
Japanese Domestic Corporate Goods Price Index declined by more than anticipated in June. USD/JPY technically bullish, but Powell’s words in the way.
Gold trades with modest losses near $1390 area, focus remains on Powell/FOMC minutes
Gold held on to its mildly negative tone through the early European session on Wednesday and is currently place at the lower end of its daily range, around the $1390 region.
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell House Testimony Preview: No drama Jerome
Inflation is not the key to Fed policy but jobs and GDP. Markets have fully priced a 25 basis point reduction this month. Powell unlikely to offer many clues to July policy, stressing incoming data.