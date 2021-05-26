EUR/USD hits two-day lows under 1.2200

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US Dollar recovers further even as the US yields held near daily lows.
  • EUR/USD turns to the downside after another failure at 1.2260.

The EUR/USD dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.2195, hitting the lowest level in two days. As of writing it is hovering around 1.2200, still under pressure.

The recovery of the US dollar across the board pushed EUR/USD to the downside. The DXY bounced and rose to 90.05. It is up 0.35%, rising after two days of losses. The rebound from multi-month lows in DXY took place even as US yields move to the downside and as equity prices rebounded.

The 10-year yield stands at 1.55%, matching Tuesday’s three-week low. The Dow Jones rises by 0.21% and the Nasdaq by 0.65%. The rebound in equity prices did not help the euro. The common currency also pulled back toward daily lows versus the Swiss franc and the pound.

From a technical perspective, the failure of EUR/USD to break again the 1.2260 left the euro vulnerable to a bearish correction. On the downside, the next support stands at 1.2185, followed by 1.2160 (May 19 and 21 low). The immediate resistance is seen at 1.2215, followed by 1.2240, a recovery above would open the doors to a test of the 1.2260/65 area.

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2201
Today Daily Change -0.0049
Today Daily Change % -0.40
Today daily open 1.225
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.213
Daily SMA50 1.1997
Daily SMA100 1.2042
Daily SMA200 1.1971
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2266
Previous Daily Low 1.2212
Previous Weekly High 1.2245
Previous Weekly Low 1.2126
Previous Monthly High 1.215
Previous Monthly Low 1.1713
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2245
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2233
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2219
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2188
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2164
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2274
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2298
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2329

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

