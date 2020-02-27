EUR/USD hits three-week highs above 1.1000 as DXY tumbles

- US dollar consolidates losses versus majors, positive against emerging market currencies.
- EUR/USD adds to recent gains, having best weekly performance since June.
The EUR/USD pair is rising sharply on Thursday, having the best day in months on the back of a weaker US dollar against majors. Recently the pair reached at 1.1005, the highest level in three weeks.
DXY affected by yields, Fed’s rate cut expectations
Economic data from the US showed some better-than-expected numbers but did not offer help to the greenback. The DXY is falling 0.40%, trading at 98.60, the lowest in almost three weeks. Risk aversion continues to dominate global markets, pushing the greenback higher versus emerging market currencies but not against majors.
The decline in US yields weighs on the DXY. The 10-year yield bottomed earlier today at 1.25%, a new all-time low before bouncing modestly to the upside. The CME FedWatch Tool shows Fed Funds futures have priced a nearly 70% probability of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the March meeting.
Rate cut expectations continue to rise boosted by the sharp decline seen in Wall Street and the potential economic impact of the coronavirus. Another factor supporting the rally in the pair related to yields is the decline in the spread between US and German bonds.
Technical outlook
The trend remains bullish for EUR/USD. The immediate support emerges at 1.0955/60 followed by 1.0905 and the uptrend line from last week lows at 1.0865. On the upside, the pair faced resistance around the 1.1000 area that has become the critical level. A consolidation above 1.1000 would suggest more gains ahead, probably targeting 1.1025.
Short-term technical indicators stand at extreme overbought readings, so a consolidation below 1.1000 could take place over the next hours, particularly if the US dollar stabilizes.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0978
|Today Daily Change
|0.0093
|Today Daily Change %
|0.85
|Today daily open
|1.0885
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0912
|Daily SMA50
|1.1034
|Daily SMA100
|1.1056
|Daily SMA200
|1.1101
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0909
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0855
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0864
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0778
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1225
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0992
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0888
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0876
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0857
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0829
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0803
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0911
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0937
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0965
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
