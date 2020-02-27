EUR/USD hits three-week highs above 1.1000 as DXY tumbles

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • US dollar consolidates losses versus majors, positive against emerging market currencies. 
  • EUR/USD adds to recent gains, having best weekly performance since June. 

The EUR/USD pair is rising sharply on Thursday, having the best day in months on the back of a weaker US dollar against majors. Recently the pair reached at 1.1005, the highest level in three weeks. 

DXY affected by yields, Fed’s rate cut expectations 

Economic data from the US showed some better-than-expected numbers but did not offer help to the greenback. The DXY is falling 0.40%, trading at 98.60, the lowest in almost three weeks. Risk aversion continues to dominate global markets, pushing the greenback higher versus emerging market currencies but not against majors. 

The decline in US yields weighs on the DXY. The 10-year yield bottomed earlier today at 1.25%, a new all-time low before bouncing modestly to the upside. The CME FedWatch Tool shows Fed Funds futures have priced a nearly 70% probability of a rate cut from the Federal Reserve at the March meeting. 

Rate cut expectations continue to rise boosted by the sharp decline seen in Wall Street and the potential economic impact of the coronavirus. Another factor supporting the rally in the pair related to yields is the decline in the spread between US and German bonds

Technical outlook 

The trend remains bullish for EUR/USD. The immediate support emerges at 1.0955/60 followed by 1.0905 and the uptrend line from last week lows at 1.0865. On the upside, the pair faced resistance around the 1.1000 area that has become the critical level. A consolidation above 1.1000 would suggest more gains ahead, probably targeting 1.1025. 

Short-term technical indicators stand at extreme overbought readings, so a consolidation below 1.1000 could take place over the next hours, particularly if the US dollar stabilizes. 

 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.0978
Today Daily Change 0.0093
Today Daily Change % 0.85
Today daily open 1.0885
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0912
Daily SMA50 1.1034
Daily SMA100 1.1056
Daily SMA200 1.1101
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0909
Previous Daily Low 1.0855
Previous Weekly High 1.0864
Previous Weekly Low 1.0778
Previous Monthly High 1.1225
Previous Monthly Low 1.0992
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0888
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0876
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0857
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0829
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0803
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0911
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0937
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0965

 

 

