EUR/USD hits over two-month top, around 1.1030 area as USD selling remains unabated

- EUR/USD climbs to over a two-month high and draws support from sustained USD selling.
- Speculations that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hiking cycle undermine the Greenback.
- Bets for additional rate hikes by the ECB benefit the Euro and remain supportive of the move.
The EUR/USD pair trades with a positive bias for the fifth successive day on Wednesday and climbs to the 1.1030 region, or its highest level since May 8 during the Asian session.
The momentum is sponsored by the prevailing selling bias surrounding the US Dollar (USD), which is seen prolonging its recent downtrend witnessed over the past week or so and dropping to a fresh two-month low. Several Federal Reserve (Fed) officials said on Monday the US central bank will likely need to raise interest rates further to bring down inflation, though indicated that the end of the current monetary policy tightening cycle is getting close. This leads to a further decline in the US Treasury bond yields and continues to weigh on the buck. Apart from this, a generally positive risk tone further undermines the safe-haven Greenback and lends support to the EUR/USD pair.
Bullish traders, meanwhile, seem rather unaffected by Tuesday's disappointing release of the German ZEW Economic Sentiment Index, which fell to -14.7 in July from -8.7 in the previous month and missed expectations. This, however, was largely offset by German consumer inflation figures, which confirmed the rebound in June after three months of moderation. In fact, the German CPI was finalized to show a 0.3% rise on a monthly basis and 6.4% over the last twelve months, up from the previous month's reading of 0.1% and 5.4% respectively.
The data reinforces the likelihood of additional interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB), which, in turn, is seen as another factor acting as a tailwind for the shared currency. It will now be interesting to see if the EUR/USD pair can capitalize on its recent rally from the vicinity of the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) support or if bulls opt to lighten their bets ahead of the US consumer inflation figures. The key US CPI report is due for release later during the early North American session and influence the near-term USD price dynamics.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1029
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.18
|Today daily open
|1.1009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0923
|Daily SMA50
|1.086
|Daily SMA100
|1.0836
|Daily SMA200
|1.0632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1027
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0977
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0834
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0954
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1082
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds gains above 0.6700 on RBA Lowe's speech
AUD/USD is consolidating near two-week highs above 0.6700, unimpressed by RBA Governor Lowe's speech. The USD selling remains unabated and turns out to be a key factor in lending support to the pair ahead of the crucial US CPI report.
USD/JPY plummets to one-month low, closer to mid-139.00s ahead of the crucial US CPI report
USD/JPY remains under some selling pressure for the fifth straight day on Wednesday. Speculations that the BoJ will change its policy stance in July continues to boost the JPY. The prevailing USD selling bias contributes to the ongoing slide to a nearly one-month low.
Gold touches multi-week high, around $1,940 ahead of US CPI
Gold price continues gaining traction on Wednesday and climbs to a three-week high. Doubts over more Fed rate hikes to weigh on the US Dollar and benefit the XAU/USD. Investors now look to the US consumer inflation figures for a fresh directional impetus.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.
US Inflation Preview: Buy the rumor, sell the fact? Three scenarios for critical Core CPI Premium
Less cash for clunkers – a plunge of 4.2% in costs of old vehicles in June has been lifting market spirits ahead of the all-important Consumer Price Index (CPI) release.