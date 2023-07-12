EUR/USD hits one-year highs above 1.1100 as DXY drops sharply

- The US Dollar accelerated its slide across the board after the release of US CPI data.
- Inflation slowed down in the US, and the markets are now looking at a final Fed rate hike in July.
- The EUR/USD pair gains more than a hundred pips, climbing to its highest level since March 2022.
The EUR/USD pair continued to rise after the beginning of the American session, climbing to 1.1125, which is the highest level seen since March 2022. The pair remains near the top as the US Dollar continues under pressure following the release of US inflation data.
Inflation slows down, Dollar tumbles, and Wall Street rises
In June, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.2% in the US, which was below the expected 0.3%, and the annual rate slowed to 3%, the lowest since March 2021 and below the expected 3.1%. Following the report, the US Dollar tumbled across the board, and US yields slid.
The US Dollar Index is trading at its lowest level in a year, at 100.60, falling for the fifth consecutive day. The US 10-year bond yield is at 3.87%, down 2.50%, and at a one-week low, far from the 4.09% it reached on Monday.
Market participants still expect a rate hike at the next FOMC meeting on July 25-26. However, bets of another rate hike before year-end have significantly reduced after the inflation data.
EUR/USD above 1.1100
The EUR/USD pair is having its biggest daily gains in months. In the daily chart, the Relative Strength Index is reaching 70; however, no signs of a correction are seen, and the momentum remains firm for the Euro. The 1.1090/1.1100 area has become the immediate support. On the upside, a strong resistance level emerges around 1.1170.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1125
|Today Daily Change
|0.0116
|Today Daily Change %
|1.05
|Today daily open
|1.1009
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0923
|Daily SMA50
|1.086
|Daily SMA100
|1.0836
|Daily SMA200
|1.0632
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1027
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0977
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0973
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0834
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1012
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0662
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1008
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0996
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0981
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0954
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0931
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1055
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1082
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends rally to fresh 2023-high above 1.1100
EUR/USD gathered bullish momentum and advanced to its strongest level since March 2022 above 1.1100 on Wednesday. Headline inflation and core inflation in the US came in below analysts' estimate in June, triggering a fresh leg of USD selloff and boosting the pair.
USD/CAD falls toward 1.3150 on soft US CPI, BoC hike
USD/CAD came under heavy bearish pressure and declined to the 1.3150 area on Wednesday following the Bank of Canada's decision to raise the policy rate by 25 basis points to 5%. Earlier in the day, soft inflation data from the US triggered a USD selloff, weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD jumps to 15-month high above 1.2950
GBP/USD benefited from the broad-based selling pressure surrounding the US Dollar on Wednesday and touched its strongest level in 15 months above 1.2950. Inflation in the US continued to soften in June, with the annual CPI arriving at 3%, compared to 4% in May.
Gold: XAU/USD flirts with $1,960 amid broad USD sell-off Premium
XAU/USD rallied on Wednesday, reaching an intraday high of $1,959.30 a troy ounce early in the American session, as the US Dollar collapsed following lower-than-anticipated inflation figures.
Top 3 token unlocks worth $75 million this week: APT, APE, IMX
While the crypto market continues to stall, Bitcoin (BTC), altcoins continue to suffer by association. Meanwhile, the Bitcoin mining narrative is setting camp, with institutions buying into the idea and market players hoping it will help drive BTC price to unprecedented highs.