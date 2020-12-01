EUR/USD hits highest since May 2018 amid upbeat market mood

EUR/USD has surpassed the previous 2020 peak of 1.2011 and trades at the highest levels since May 2018. Markets are optimistic about coronavirus vaccine prospects.

The US ISM Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index missed estimates with 57.5 points. Its employment component dropped below 50, representing a contraction in hiring.

Euro/dollar is benefiting from upside momentum on the four-hour chart. The Relative Strength Index is nearing 70, which represents overbought conditions. The next levels to watch are 1.2050 and 1.2090 last seen over two years ago. Support awaits at the round 1.20 level and then 1.1960.