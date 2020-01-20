EUR/USD hits fresh multi-week lows near 1.1070

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • Quiet session across financial markets amid US holiday. 
  • EUR/USD holds bearish tone, posts modest losses. 

The EUR/USD pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.1075, the lowest intraday level since December 24. As of writing, it trades at 1.1080/85, less than ten pips below Friday’s close. 

The euro heads for the third consecutive loss and the lowest daily close in a month. It is consolidating below the 20 and 55-day moving averages, holding a firm negative tone. 

The decline on Monday so far has been limited amid a quiet session. Wall Street remains closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The greenback is mostly higher across the board. The US Dollar Index gains modestly and is at 97.70, the strongest level in almost a month. Economic data from the US and monetary policy expectations have been offering support to the greenback over the last session. 

“The euro is continuing to consolidate at lower levels against the US dollar. It has traded within a narrow range between 1.1000 and 1.1200 since mid-0ctober. The economic data flow from the euro-zone has been surprising to the upside but has not been sufficient yet to encourage a stronger euro. Leading indicators are signalling that the outlook for the euro-zone economy is improving. However, they have not been back up yet by a convincing upturn in the hard economic activity data from the end of last year”, explained MUFG analysts. They expect EUR/USD to move with a neutral bias in the short-term, between 1.0900 and 1.1300. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1083
Today Daily Change -0.0010
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 1.1093
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1143
Daily SMA50 1.1098
Daily SMA100 1.1069
Daily SMA200 1.1137
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1143
Previous Daily Low 1.1086
Previous Weekly High 1.1173
Previous Weekly Low 1.1086
Previous Monthly High 1.124
Previous Monthly Low 1.1002
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1108
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1121
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1072
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.105
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1015
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1129
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1164
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1186

 

 

EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength

EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.

GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade

GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.

Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower

XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.

WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00

Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.

USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts

USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15. 

