EUR/USD hits fresh multi-week lows near 1.1070

- Quiet session across financial markets amid US holiday.
- EUR/USD holds bearish tone, posts modest losses.
The EUR/USD pair dropped further during the American session and bottomed at 1.1075, the lowest intraday level since December 24. As of writing, it trades at 1.1080/85, less than ten pips below Friday’s close.
The euro heads for the third consecutive loss and the lowest daily close in a month. It is consolidating below the 20 and 55-day moving averages, holding a firm negative tone.
The decline on Monday so far has been limited amid a quiet session. Wall Street remains closed on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The greenback is mostly higher across the board. The US Dollar Index gains modestly and is at 97.70, the strongest level in almost a month. Economic data from the US and monetary policy expectations have been offering support to the greenback over the last session.
“The euro is continuing to consolidate at lower levels against the US dollar. It has traded within a narrow range between 1.1000 and 1.1200 since mid-0ctober. The economic data flow from the euro-zone has been surprising to the upside but has not been sufficient yet to encourage a stronger euro. Leading indicators are signalling that the outlook for the euro-zone economy is improving. However, they have not been back up yet by a convincing upturn in the hard economic activity data from the end of last year”, explained MUFG analysts. They expect EUR/USD to move with a neutral bias in the short-term, between 1.0900 and 1.1300.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1083
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|1.1093
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1143
|Daily SMA50
|1.1098
|Daily SMA100
|1.1069
|Daily SMA200
|1.1137
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1143
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1173
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1086
|Previous Monthly High
|1.124
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1002
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1121
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1072
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1015
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1129
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1186
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls to three-week lows amid fresh USD strength
EUR/USD has resumed its falls and hit a new low under 1.11, the lowest since late December. The greenback continues enjoying last week's upbeat American figures. US markets are closed on Monday.
GBP/USD is struggling as Britain veers away from the EU on trade
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, on the back foot. The UK may break EU rules after Brexit, complicating the economic picture for UK industry. Last week's UK data continues weighing on sterling.
Cryptos in search of fresh funds after tripping lower
XRP tests the bullish scenario and clings strongly to the upside. ETH/BTC consolidates in the bullish zone and prepares its ascent to the skies. Bitcoin and Ether move away from the combat zone in search of new upward forces.
WTI trims initial gains, back near $59.00
Prices of the barrel of the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) are trading on a firmer tone at the beginning of the week, managing to clinch tops in the vicinity of the key $60.00 mark.
USD/JPY bounces from session lows confirming breakout on charts
USD/JPY is currently trading near 119.20, having found bids at 110.08 in early Asia. The bounce has confirmed a flag breakout on the 5-minute chart and opened the doors for 110.34. The bullish view would be invalidated if the spot finds acceptance below 110.15.