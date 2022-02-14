EUR/USD hits fresh lows under 1.1300 as US yields rebound sharply

- US dollar holds onto gains amid risk aversion and higher yields.
- Euro fails to recover ground, continues under pressure.
- EUR/USD head for lowest close in two weeks.
The EUR/USD printed a fresh weekly low under 1.1300 during the American session as the US dollar remains strong supported by risk aversion and higher US yields. The pair botomed at 1.1288, before rebounding modestly.
EUR/USD back under the 20-day SMA
The correction from last week top near 1.1500 has turned into a potential reversal. Now EUR/USD is hovering around 1.1300, back under the 20-day simple moving average (1.1330) about to post the second-lowest daily close of the current months. The pair is back into the 1.1250/1.1360 range.
A recovery above 1.1370 should put the euro back on track for 1.1400 and more. The next resistance stands at 1.1450; above attention would turn to the 1.1480/90 area that capped the upside last week and also in January.
Higher yields despite risk aversion
Equity prices in Wall Street failed to hold onto positive territory. The Dow Jones is falling 0.65% and the S&P 500 by 0.21%, the Nasdaq is the exception as it gains 0.85%. Caution still prevails across financial markets supporting the demand for the dollar.
US yields also gave a boost to the greenback. The US 10-year rebounded from 1.90% (1-week low) and climbed back above 2.01%, while the 30-year rose from 2.21% to 2.32% in a few hours.
Market participants’ attention continues to be on Russian/Ukraine tensions and also on comments from Federal Reserve and European Central Bank officials. After a quiet day on Monday regarding economic data, on Tuesday data to be released includes GDP, employment and the ZEW survey in the Eurozone, while in the US, the key number will be the Producer Price Index.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1306
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.32
|Today daily open
|1.1342
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1331
|Daily SMA50
|1.1326
|Daily SMA100
|1.1414
|Daily SMA200
|1.1662
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1433
|Previous Daily Low
|1.133
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1495
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.133
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1483
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1121
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1394
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1265
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1407
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1472
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.151
