- EUR/USD falls on Friday on stronger dollar, sill up for the week.
- Mixed US March data: no surprises from employment, unexpected decline in the ISM Manufacturing PMI.
- Wall Street indices trim gains; European markets hold onto modest gains.
The EUR/USD dropped further and printed a fresh three-day low during the American session at 1.1026 as the US dollar gained momentum. The bias remains to the downside with the pair set to keep trimming weekly gains.
Dollar up after NFP, despite ISM
The US dollar strengthened after the beginning of the American session as market sentiment deteriorated with US stock indices trimming gains. Economic data from the US came in mixed but overall it appears to have helped the dollar.
The ISM Manufacturing index unexpectedly dropped to 57.1 in March, from 58.6; on the contrary, the S&P Global PMI was revised higher from 58.5 to 58.8. Earlier, the employment report showed the economy created 431K jobs in March, below the 490K expected, while the unemployment rate declined to the lowest since 2020 to 3.6%.
“A solid report does not change the dial for USD dynamics. If anything, this number should help validate market pricing for robust Fed tightening and our bias this quarter of fading EUR/USD extremes (within 1.08/12),” wrote TD Securities analysts.
EUR ends week on a negative tone
Despite losing ground on Friday for the second day in a row, EUR/USD is still up for the week. From Thursday’s top, it lost more than a hundred pips. So far it bottomed at 1.1026 and remains under pressure.
The dollar is set to end the week with losses, but not weak. The DXY is up 0.35% on Friday trading at 98.70, validating a recovery after trading under 98.00 during the previous two days.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1037
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.27
|Today daily open
|1.1067
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1003
|Daily SMA50
|1.118
|Daily SMA100
|1.1249
|Daily SMA200
|1.149
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1185
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1061
|Previous Weekly High
|1.107
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1233
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0806
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1108
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1024
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.098
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.09
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1147
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1228
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1271
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to fresh daily lows below 1.1050 after US data
EUR/USD stays under bearish pressure and trades deep in negative territory below 1.1050. The dollar continues to gather strength after the data from the US revealed that labor conditions tightened and business activity continued to expand at a robust pace in March.
GBP/USD tests 1.3100 amid broad dollar strength
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and extended its slide to the 1.3100 area in the American session. The US Dollar Index stays in positive territory on the back of the upbeat March jobs report and Manufacturing PMI data.
Gold falls toward $1,920, remains on track to post weekly losses
Gold continues to edge lower in the American session on Friday and remains on track to end the week in negative territory. A more-than-3% increase seen in the 10-year US Treasury bond yield after the US data weigh on XAU/USD.
This simple setup for Shiba Inu will yield 75% returns
Shiba Inu price set up a bottom reversal pattern on the daily chart, signaling a massive up move. However, the recent downtick in Bitcoin’s price has caused rallying altcoins to take a break.
NIO deliveries rocket higher in March
NIO announced March 2022 deliveries of 9,985 vehicles. This represents a jump of 61% versus February and is nearly 38% higher than February of last year. NIO delivered 25,768 vehicles for the first quarter.