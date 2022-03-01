EUR/USD hits fresh lows at 1.1090 as fears of recession in Europe intensify amid Ukraine crisis

- EUR/USD plunges to an eight-month low at 1.1090 as fears of a recession in Europe intensified.
- The broad-based risk-off impulse has underpinned the euro against the greenback.
- Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony will be a major event to keep under the radar.
The EUR/USD pair has been the most vulnerable in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war as the former has been hammered the most in the carnage of risk-sensitive currencies. The major has hit a fresh eight-month low at 1.1090 as the geopolitical tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate.
The exchange of military strikes between the Kremlin and Kyiv has impacted the macros of Europe. The economy of Europe which banks on the oil and energy exports from Moscow have taken a bullet after the sanctions on Russia. The Kremlin is unable to export oil and energy after the collapse of its SWIFT international banking system.
It is worth noting that Europe’s 40% natural gas consumption and more than a quarter of the oil demand derive from Russia. Post the restrictions on Moscow, Europe would need to resort to its production or avail the same from other nations to augment their requirements. This may pressurize the prices of oil and energy and eventually on the final goods. It is more likely that the European economy will observe overstepping of its January 2022 print of inflation, which was at 5.1%.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) has climbed above 97.00 after the US Manufacturing PMI rose to 58.6, higher than the market consensus of 58 and the previous print of 57.6.
The Euro Markit Manufacturing PMI slips to 58.2 lower than the estimates and previous figure of 58.4, which has also underpinned the greenback against the euro.
Now, investors will focus on Wednesday’s testimony from the Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell. However, the headlines from the Russia-Ukraine war will remain the major driver.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1129
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0081
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.72
|Today daily open
|1.121
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1343
|Daily SMA50
|1.133
|Daily SMA100
|1.1381
|Daily SMA200
|1.1615
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1246
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1142
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1391
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1106
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1207
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1182
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1153
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1096
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1049
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1257
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1304
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1361
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
