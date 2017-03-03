EUR/USD hits fresh highs despite Yellen’s tone

The US dollar rose but then pulled back in the market after the release of Janet Yellen speech. She mentioned that a rate hike in March was appropriate if the economy evolves as expected.

Fed's Yellen: Rate hike at next meeting "would likely be appropriate" if data is good enough

Despite the words in favor of a potential rate hike, the US dollar did not rally in the market and so far it actually weakened.

EUR/USD fell to 1.0540 and rebounded hitting at 1.0573 a fresh daily high. At the moment the pair was trading at 1.0565/70, near daily highs.

Technical levels

To the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 1.0570/75 (daily high), 1.0600/05 (psychological / Fed 20 low) and 1.0615 (downtrend line). On the flip side, support could be seen at 1.0540 (American session low), 1.0525 (Feb 21 low), 1.0490/95 (Feb & Mar lows) and 1.0450 (Jan 11 low).