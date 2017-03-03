EUR/USD hits fresh highs despite Yellen’s tone

By Matías Salord

The US dollar rose but then pulled back in the market after the release of Janet Yellen speech. She mentioned that a rate hike in March was appropriate if the economy evolves as expected. 

Fed's Yellen: Rate hike at next meeting "would likely be appropriate" if data is good enough

Despite the words in favor of a potential rate hike, the US dollar did not rally in the market and so far it actually weakened. 

EUR/USD fell to 1.0540 and rebounded hitting at 1.0573 a fresh daily high. At the moment the pair was trading at 1.0565/70, near daily highs. 

Technical levels 

To the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 1.0570/75 (daily high), 1.0600/05 (psychological / Fed 20 low) and 1.0615 (downtrend line).  On the flip side, support could be seen at 1.0540 (American session low), 1.0525 (Feb 21 low), 1.0490/95 (Feb & Mar lows) and 1.0450 (Jan 11 low).

EUR/USD