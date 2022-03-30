- US dollar under pressure as US yields pullback.
- EUR/USD heads for the highest daily close in a month.
- Economic data shows accelerating inflation in Germany and job creation in the US.
The EUR/USD rose further during the American session and printed a fresh four week high at 1.1170. The pair is rising for the second day in a row, headed toward the highest close in a month.
A weaker US dollar is keeping the bullish tone of EUR/USD intact. Technical factors contribute to support the upside. The pair is holding well above 1.1100 and also breaking the 1.1135 resistance area.
The DXY is trading at weekly lows at 97.75, as US yields slide. The 10-year stands at 2.36%, away from the 2.43% it hit earlier on Wednesday. Equity prices in Europe ended lower amid skepticism about Russian withdrawing some troops from Kiev. In Wall Street stocks are off lows. Commodity prices are higher, weighing on the dollar.
Inflation up in EZ while US keeps creating Jobs
Inflation data from Germany came in above expectations, with the annual rate reaching 7.3%, the highest since 1981. The acceleration in prices creates a challenging environment for the European Central Bank (ECB). “The ECB will want to focus on inflation expectations and as long as these expectations remain fairly anchored, we only expect an end of the so-called unconventional measures over the next 12 months, i.e an end to net asset purchases and an end to negative deposit rates. It would need a clear end to the war, lifted sanctions combined with stepped up fiscal stimulus to engage the ECB in a more genuine tightening cycle”, wrote Carsten Brzeski, Global Head of Macro at ING.
In the US, the ADP employment report came in line with expectations showing an increase in private jobs of 455K. The third 4Q GDP reading showed a 6.9% expansion, below the 7% of previous estimates. The numbers did not affect the dollar. On Friday, the official employment report is due with Non-farm payrolls and the unemployment rate.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1162
|Today Daily Change
|0.0076
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|1.1086
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1001
|Daily SMA50
|1.1188
|Daily SMA100
|1.1256
|Daily SMA200
|1.1498
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1137
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0969
|Previous Weekly High
|1.107
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0961
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1495
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1106
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1073
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1033
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0991
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0896
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0823
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.116
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1233
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1328
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stretches higher as dollar selloff continues
EUR/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.1150 during the American trading hours on Wednesday. Despite the souring market mood, the dollar stays under selling pressure amid falling yields. The latest data from the US showed healthy growth in private sector employment in March.
GBP/USD extends rebound beyond 1.3170
GBP/USD has continued to push higher in the American session amid broad-based selling pressure surrounding the greenback. The pair is trading above 1.3170 with the US Dollar Index staying deep in the red below 98.00 despite upbeat ADP data.
Gold clings to strong daily gains above $1,930
Gold has preserved its bullish momentum in the American session and advanced above $1,930. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is down more than 1% on the day, helping XAU/USD build on daily gains.
SHIB to skyrocket to $0.00005
Shiba Inu price is currently facing rejection around a crucial hurdle. Overcoming this resistance level will be key to triggering a massive run-up for the Dogecoin-killer.
Nio Stock Forecast: NIO ignores Shanghai lockdown as Chinese covid cases rise
NIO opened 5.3% higher on Wednesday to $23.03. Right in line with the company's 5.3% advance in Hong Kong earlier in the day. Shares of the "Tesla of China" managed to gain 3.2% to close at $21.88 on Tuesday