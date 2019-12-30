  • US dollar’s weakness continues to be the key driver in another quiet session. 
  • EUR/USD rises for the third consecutive day, could close above 1.1200. 

The EUR/USD peaked after the beginning of the American session at 1.1220, reaching the highest level since August 13. The pair then pulled back and as of writing it trades at 1.1205, 30 pips above Friday’s close. 

US dollar keeps falling ahead of 2020 

The greenback is unable to find support and on Monday is losing ground for the fourth session in a row. The US Dollar Index is down 0.21%, about to post the lowest close since July. Despite rising versus the US dollar, the euro hit two months lows against the Swiss franc. 

US data released today had no impact in financial markets. Low liquidity conditions reign ahead of the new year. Volatility will likely remain below regular levels until Tuesday’s Asian session. Chinese PMI data is due tomorrow and in the US, more housing data. 

Technical outlook 

The EUR/USD holds a bullish bias that is likely to remain intact as long as it holds above 1.1180. A consolidation beyond 1.1220 will strengthen the case for more gains, targeting 1.1250. 

On a wide perspective, the pair is rising above the 20-week moving average (currently at 1.1195/1.1200) for the first time since May 2018. If it holds it, the medium term bullish outlook for the euro would improve significantly. 
 

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.121
Today Daily Change 0.0034
Today Daily Change % 0.30
Today daily open 1.1176
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1107
Daily SMA50 1.1085
Daily SMA100 1.1062
Daily SMA200 1.1144
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1189
Previous Daily Low 1.1095
Previous Weekly High 1.1189
Previous Weekly Low 1.1069
Previous Monthly High 1.1176
Previous Monthly Low 1.0981
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1154
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1131
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1118
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.106
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1024
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1212
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1248
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1306

 

 

EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200

EUR/USD surges to December highs above 1.1200

The American dollar resumed its decline in the US session, despite generally encouraging local data. Wall Street trading heavily in thin market conditions.

GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit worries and tops 1.31

GBP/USD shrugs off Brexit worries and tops 1.31

GBP/USD is trading above 1.31, extending its recovery as fears about Brexit are receding. The EU casts doubts that a trade deal can be reached with the UK. The greenback remains on the back foot.

What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead

What to Worry About Today: the Year Ahead

Right off the bat, we need to point out that both currencies and equities are counting on the US-China trade deal to be a Real Thing. Having observed Trump’s erratic behavior for several years now, we say confidence in this outcome is at odds with any sensible reality-check.

Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510

Gold retreats from two-month highs, continues to trade above $1510

The XAU/USD pair gained more than $30 last week supported by the broad-based USD weakness and closed at $1511.

USD/JPY bears taking control despite news of phase-one signing ceremony

USD/JPY bears taking control despite news of phase-one signing ceremony

USD/JPY is trading on the back-foot as the US dollar struggles to maintain form on the 97 handle and US stocks hit the skids from all-time highs - (Sell the fact/trade deal playing out?).

