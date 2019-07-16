- Germany's Von Der Leyen confirmed as European Union Commission President.
- Powell: Fed to act as appropriate amid increased uncertainties.
- US Dollar holds to gains across the board, DXY up 0.45%.
The EUR/USD pair dropped to 1.1202 hitting the lowest level since last Wednesday. It was holding near the lows, under pressure, amid a stronger US Dollar. The greenback appreciated earlier today after the US Retail Sales data. It held to gains following Federal Reserve Chairman Powell comments.
Powell expects growth to remain solid and the labor market strong. He also warned the central bank is ready to act as appropriate amid increased uncertainties. Robert Kaplan, Dallas Fed President, later added he believes Fed funds rate will stabilize after one cut.
Earlier today the greenback received a boost after data showed, retail sales in the US expanded 0.4% in June, surpassing expectations. Previously, the ZEW Survey showed German Economic Sentiment deteriorated further.
“US retail sales data favored U.S. bond yields. Both the 2Y and 10Y U.S. increased about 4 bps. Meanwhile, in Europe, search for yield continued benefiting peripherals and risk premiums declined. Italy’s risk premium narrowed, and the risk premium stands at 186 basis points U.S. retail sales data helped the index tracking the dollar, the DXY was up 0.4%. Deterioration in confidence among German investors also contributed to the decline of the euro with the dollar”, wrote BBVA analysts.
Testing 1.1200
From a technical perspective, EUR/USD remains under pressure. It is hovering slightly above 1.1200 that is the key short term support. A break lower could open the doors to a bearish acceleration, targeting 1.1180, the next strong support. To the upside, resistance levels might be seen at 1.1235 and 1.1245. A recovery above 1.1250 would remove the current negative bias.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD at around 1.1200 as dollar reigns
Better-than-expected Retail Sales boosted the greenback this Tuesday, while deteriorated business sentiment in Germany weighed on the EUR. Us-Iran truce overshadowed renewed tensions with China. EUR/USD at risk of piercing July’s low at 1.1181.
Pound the weakest on Brexit woes
The GBP/USD pair is trading at over two-year lows, despite a robust UK employment report, as fears about a hard-Brexit overshadowed it all. Both Johnson and Hunt said that the Irish backstop is dead and pretend to reopen negotiations with the EU.
USD/JPY climbs to 4-day tops above 108.30, retreats on Trump comments
The USD/JPY pair gained traction in the second half of the day and rose to a fresh session high of 108.36.
Gold bears back in control on dialled back Fed cuts expectations, targets below $1,400
Gold prices have been whipsawed on Tuesday following yet further signs of a robust U.S. economy in the data of late.
Gold in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range ahead of US data/Powell
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses through the mid-European session on Tuesday.