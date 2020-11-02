EUR/USD hits five-week low as US-German yield spread continues to widen

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • EUR/USD drops to lowest since Sept. 28, extending the previous week's decline. 
  • Markets offer euros as yield differentials widen in favor of the US dollar. 
  • The US election uncertainty could keep haven assets better bid. 

EUR/USD is extending its recent downtrend, tracking a continued widening of the US-German bond yield differential. 

At press time, the pair is currently trading at 1.1633, the lowest since Sept. 28, having declined from 1.1860 to 1.1640 last week. 

EUR losing its shine

The spread between the 10-year US and German bond yields rose to 150 basis points early Monday to register the highest level since March 17. 

Notably, the differential has widened by nearly 30 basis points in the past four weeks, making the EUR look unattractive against the greenback. 

The widening of the bond yield spread could be associated with signs of deflation in the Eurozone and the recent resurgence of coronavirus, which has forced major nations like Germany and France to reimpose the economically-painful lockdown restrictions and ramed up dovish European Central Bank expectations. 

These factors could continue to weigh over the EUR in the short-run. Volatility may remain subdued while heading into Tuesday's US presidential elections but may rise if results are contested and dragged on for weeks. 

Data wise, the focus will be on the final Eurozone PMIs during Monday's European trading hours. In the US session, the focus will be on the US ISM Manufacturing data for October. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1633
Today Daily Change -0.0014
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 1.1646
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.177
Daily SMA50 1.1786
Daily SMA100 1.1654
Daily SMA200 1.1315
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1704
Previous Daily Low 1.164
Previous Weekly High 1.1862
Previous Weekly Low 1.164
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1665
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.168
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1622
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1599
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1558
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1687
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1728
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1751

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

