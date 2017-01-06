EUR/USD hints at dip buying

EUR/USD hints at dip buyingBy FXStreet Algorythms
The hourly 50-period SMA broke through the slower 200-period SMA, adding credence to the recent bullish EUR/USD profile.
If EUR/USD spot falls closer to the level where the moving averages crossed, then buyers might see it as an opportunity to reenter. Furthermore, a convincing break through the 50 SMA signals a neutral tone, shifting negative below the 200 SMA.
If EUR/USD spot falls closer to the level where the moving averages crossed, then buyers might see it as an opportunity to reenter. Furthermore, a convincing break through the 50 SMA signals a neutral tone, shifting negative below the 200 SMA.