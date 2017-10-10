EUR/USD higher on Catalonia's Puigdemont speech: proposes suspension to hold talks

Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1822, up 0.80% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.1825 and low at 1.1739.

EUR/USD was steady over Catalonia's Puigdemont speech who was expected to set out independence plans for the first time since referendum that provoked standoff with the Spanish government. So far, he had only expressed his appreciation to the separatists. The Catalan leader was giving a long history lesson on the province and the Catalan independence campaign. He had been speaking for around 20 minutes until he explained he intends to negotiate plans of separation with the government and will be suspending the referendum result for the time being.

Puigdemont: Proposes Suspension To Hold Talks

Puigdemont: Proposes Suspending Referendum Result

Puigdemont: Asks For Mandate To Declare Catalonia An Independent State

Puigdemont: Wants To Follow Catalonian’s Will To Be An Independent State

Puigdemont: Referendum Results Show We Have Won The Right To Be An Independent Country

Puigdemont: Govt Has Sought Dialogue ‘Many Times’

Puigdemont: Doesn’t See Companies Moving Hq’s ‘Affecting Economy Much’

Puigdemont: Received Proposals From ‘Many Different Sides’

Puigdemont: Catalonians Must Come Together, Despite Their Differences

Puigdemont: Not Planning Any Threats Or Insults

Puigdemont: Catalonia Is Now A European Issue

Puigdemont: Vote Is An Exceptional Moment For Catalonia

EUR/USD levels

Analysts at Commerzbank explained that EUR/USD is seeing a small rebound from the 1.1662 August low. "Intraday rallies have so far been relatively tepid and will find initial resistance at 1.1833 end of September high and the 1.1833/36 20 and 55 day moving averages. This guards the 1.1924 resistance line. We would treat a break below 1.1660 as the trigger for a sell off to the mid-June high at 1.1296 and the more important 1.1110 end of May low," the analysts added.