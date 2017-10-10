EUR/USD higher on Catalonia's Puigdemont speech: proposes suspension to hold talks

EUR/USD higher on Catalonia's Puigdemont speech: proposes suspension to hold talksBy Ross J Burland
Currently, EUR/USD is trading at 1.1822, up 0.80% on the day, having posted a daily high at 1.1825 and low at 1.1739.
EUR/USD was steady over Catalonia's Puigdemont speech who was expected to set out independence plans for the first time since referendum that provoked standoff with the Spanish government. So far, he had only expressed his appreciation to the separatists. The Catalan leader was giving a long history lesson on the province and the Catalan independence campaign. He had been speaking for around 20 minutes until he explained he intends to negotiate plans of separation with the government and will be suspending the referendum result for the time being.
- Puigdemont: Proposes Suspension To Hold Talks
- Puigdemont: Proposes Suspending Referendum Result
- Puigdemont: Asks For Mandate To Declare Catalonia An Independent State
- Puigdemont: Wants To Follow Catalonian’s Will To Be An Independent State
- Puigdemont: Referendum Results Show We Have Won The Right To Be An Independent Country
- Puigdemont: Govt Has Sought Dialogue ‘Many Times’
- Puigdemont: Doesn’t See Companies Moving Hq’s ‘Affecting Economy Much’
- Puigdemont: Received Proposals From ‘Many Different Sides’
- Puigdemont: Catalonians Must Come Together, Despite Their Differences
- Puigdemont: Not Planning Any Threats Or Insults
- Puigdemont: Catalonia Is Now A European Issue
- Puigdemont: Vote Is An Exceptional Moment For Catalonia
EUR/USD levels
Analysts at Commerzbank explained that EUR/USD is seeing a small rebound from the 1.1662 August low. "Intraday rallies have so far been relatively tepid and will find initial resistance at 1.1833 end of September high and the 1.1833/36 20 and 55 day moving averages. This guards the 1.1924 resistance line. We would treat a break below 1.1660 as the trigger for a sell off to the mid-June high at 1.1296 and the more important 1.1110 end of May low," the analysts added.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.