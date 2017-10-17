EUR/USD: headed to back under 1.1675? - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that EUR/USD Spot retains a soft undertone but the EUR remains well within recent ranges.

Key Quotes:

"Short-term trend momentum is picking up strength, however, and the market remains at some risk of additional losses towards the 1.16750/00 area, we feel. As noted previously, a break under 1.1675 (neckline of a possible H&S top) would trigger additional EUR losses in the next few weeks. We see resistance at 1.1880."