EUR/USD headed to 1.1950 on weaker DXY, Sentix?By Dhwani Mehta
The ongoing recovery in EUR/USD gained extra legs in the European session, with the bulls now extending the break above 1.19 handle in a bid to regain 1.1950 barrier.
EUR/USD: Focus shifts to ECB decision
The major recovers almost 70-pips from Friday’s ECB headlines induced drop to near 1.1850 levels, largely on the back of fresh selling seen in the US dollar versus its main peers, as disappointing US employment data raise concerns over Fed’s rate hike prospects.
Moreover, with the US markets closed on account of Labour Day, thin volumes and irregular volatility exaggerate the declines in the US dollar index, offering a helping hand to the EUR/USD recovery.
Furthermore, the Euro also found fresh impetus from upbeat Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence data, which showed that Euro zone investor morale improved unexpectedly in September, arriving at 28.2 points from 27.7 points booked in August.
Next of relevance for the pair remains the US macro news and ECB policy announcement due on the cards later this week for fresh near-term trading opportunities.
EUR/USD Technical Set-up
Valeria Bednarik, Chief Analyst at FXStreet, explains: “The 1.1920/30 region has proved strong these last few weeks, and is now the level to surpass to confirm additional advances today towards the 1.1960 region. Below 1.1870, the daily low and the immediate support, has its next support at 1.1822, last week low, although it seems unlikely the greenback can regain the upside today.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.