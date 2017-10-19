EUR/USD: headed to 1.2000? - Scotiabank

EUR/USD: headed to 1.2000? - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank noted that spot ground higher yesterday after establishing a foothold above the 1.1780 area – much as we expected.
Key Quotes:
"The upper 1.17s served as support for the EUR in choppy trade overnight.
We think gains through the low 1.18s will avert immediate risks of additional EUR weakness (towards the upper 1.16s and below) and put the EUR on track for a retest of the 1.120 area."
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.