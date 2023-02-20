EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus

- EUR/USD picks up bids to pare week-start losses, remains range-bound though.
- ECB’s Rehn signals rate hikes beyond March, EU Consumer Confidence improved in February.
- US holiday, mixed comments from the latest Fed talks and pullback in US Treasury bond yields weigh on US Dollar.
- Preliminary readings of EU, German and US PMIs for February will be eyed for clear directions.
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.
The quote’s latest pick-up could be linked to the hawkish comments from the European Central Bank (ECB) official. That said, ECB governing council member and Finnish central bank Chief Olli Rehn recently said, per Reuters, “ECB should keep raising interest rates beyond March and the rate peak, which should be stuck to for some time, could be reached over the summer.” "With inflation so high, further rate hikes beyond March seem likely, logical and appropriate," Rehn told Germany’s Börsen-Zeitung newspaper.
Also underpinning the recovery moves could be the upbeat prints of Eurozone Consumer Confidence. That said, the first readings of the bloc’s Consumer Confidence for February matched market forecasts of -19 versus -20.9 prior.
Earlier on Monday, Germany's Bundesbank released its monthly report and noted that the economic outlook was somewhat brighter with the short-term outlook turning more favorable than seen just a few months ago. The report also mentioned, “High inflationary pressures remain in place as the second round impact of quick wage growth is expected to keep Eurozone inflation above its target for an extended period of time.” On the same line were comments from France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire who expected positive economic growth in 2023 and also believed that inflation should ease off from the middle of this year.
On the other hand, the latest comments from the Federal Reserve (Fed) officials, published on Friday, failed to reiterate the hawkish bias and hence joined a retreat in the US Treasury bond yields to weigh on the US Dollar.
Alternatively, challenges to the sentiment, especially emanating from geopolitical fears surrounding China, Russia and North Korea, seemed to have put a floor under the prices. On the same line could be the last round of the US data showing higher inflation and the Fed’s readiness for further rate lifts.
Against this backdrop, Wall Street was closed and US Treasury yields eased, which in turn weighed on the US Dollar Index (DXY) and allowed the EUR/USD to remain firmer, defending Friday’s rebound from the six-week low.
Moving on, the return of full markets may highlight the geopolitical fears surrounding the US-China tussles over Taiwan and balloon shooting, not to forget the North Korean missile firing, to weigh on the sentiment and the EUR/USD prices.
Additionally, flash readings of German, Eurozone and the US S&P Global PMIs for February will be important to watch for the pair traders. Should the activity data suggest further improvement in the respective economies, the latest hawkish comments from the ECB could gain validation and might help the quote to remain firmer, unless the Fed policymakers sound hawkish too.
Technical analysis
EUR/USD remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing a three-month-old previous support line, close to 1.0725 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08%
|Today daily open
|1.0695
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0797
|Daily SMA50
|1.0725
|Daily SMA100
|1.0412
|Daily SMA200
|1.0329
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0698
|Previous Daily Low
|1.0613
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0805
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0613
|Previous Monthly High
|1.093
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0483
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0666
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0646
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0639
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0583
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0553
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0724
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0754
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.081
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD retreats towards 0.6900 despite upbeat Aussie PMI data, RBA Minutes eyed
AUD/USD fades the week-start optimism even as Australian activity data for February came in firmer during early Tuesday. Adding strength to the pullback moves could be the return of the full markets, as well as the geopolitical fears.
EUR/USD: Hawkish ECB talks, upbeat EU data tease bulls near 1.0700, PMIs in focus
EUR/USD struggles to overcome the week-start losses as it rises to 1.0690 during the early hours of Tuesday’s sluggish Asian session. Even so, the major currency pair remains tight-lipped within a small trading range ahead of the key Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMIs) for February.
Gold approaches $1850 as investors digest a rebound in US Inflation projections
Gold price has displayed a back-and-forth action in a narrow range above $1,840.00 on Monday’s session. The precious metal is expected to hit the critical resistance of $1,850.00 as investors have digested the fact that the United States inflation could display a surprise rebound.
Cardano: Breakout Trading 101
Cardano price shows peculiar market behavior within the $0.40 zone. On February 20th, the early morning bears were In control of the trend triggering a breach of the range low at $0.3968.
The Fed’s mandate is inflation, not growth
On Friday we wrote it was hard to see the dollar gaining much more, and boy, did that turn out to be true. Every single currency rose, with some erasing nearly all the gains of the day before, including the euro. This is more likely profit-taking and squaring up ahead of the US holiday, not an actual change in sentiment.