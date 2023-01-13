EUR/USD consolidates gains above 1.08. Economists at Scotiabank expect the world’s most popular currency pair to test the 1.10 level.
Minor dips set to remain well-supported
“A solid, technical bull trend in the EUR/USD pair is developing and minor dips are set to remain well-supported as a consequence.”
“EUR gains through the 1.0700/50 zone this week imply more near-term upside risk towards the 1.1000/50 area at least.”
“Resistance is seen at 1.0900/10.”
See: EUR/USD could extend its race higher to the 1.0950 mark – ING
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD declines toward 1.0800 ahead of US data
EUR/USD has lost its traction and declined toward 1.0800 during the European trading hours on Friday. The cautious market mood ahead of the UoM Consumer Sentiment Survey from the US seems to be helping the US Dollar find demand and weighing on the pair.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200 as US Dollar rebounds
GBP/USD came under renewed bearish pressure and declined below 1.2200 heading into the American session on Friday. The negative shift witnessed in risk sentiment helps the US Dollar erase some of Thursday's losses and causing the pair to push lower.
Gold pulls away from multi-month highs, holds near $1,900
Gold price reversed its direction and dropped toward $1,900 after having touched a multi-month high of $1,909 earlier in the day. The modest rebound in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield makes it difficult for XAU/USD to preserve its bullish momentum.
Peter Schiff urges Bitcoin holders to sell BTC above $19,000
Peter Schiff, a Gold proponent and financial commentator, has urged Bitcoin holders to sell the asset when BTC price reaches above $19,000, as it has done following the release of softer US CPI data on Thursday, January 12.
Attention shifts to US bank earnings
US inflation came in line with expectations. The kneejerk market reaction to the data was surprisingly negative, but the major US stock indices extended rally, while the US dollar dropped sharply.