EUR/USD has probably bottomed out – Danske Bank

EUR/USD has probably bottomed out – Danske BankBy Pablo Piovano
Jakob Christensen, Chief Analyst at Danske Bank, hinted at the possibility that spot could have carved a base at recent lows.
Key Quotes
“EUR/USD edged higher yesterday after dipping briefly below the 1.17 mark and we believe the cross is bottoming out here”.
“At least, it will in our view require a very strong payroll report this Friday to take the cross much lower given that some EUR/USD longs are likely to been liquidated over the past week”.
“Janet Yellen, due to speak today, is unlikely to change much for USD, i.e. we are still waiting for Trump’s Fed chair announcement”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.