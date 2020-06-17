EUR/USD has found support just ahead 1.12 but the level still looks vulnerable

NEWS | | By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • EUR/USD  trades 0.39% lower on Wednesday as the dollar firms across the board.
  • A new wave low has been made on the hourly chart but some intraday buyers have stepped in.

EUR/USD 1-hour (left) and daily (right) charts

EUR/USD has taken a dive on Wednesday as some USD strength kicked in during a risk-off stint in equity markets. Looking at the chart on the left-hand-side and the waves are making a lower high lower low pattern. The most recent wave low dipped below the 1.1210 area but the market has since moved back up from the zone as some bulls stepped in.

The daily chart looks like it is making a topping pattern and could pullback in the near term. The psychological 1.12 level could provide some support so the bears will need to take out that zone. As in any case. looking at the lower timeframe the market looks like it might push higher first before taking a run at lower levels and attemting to break 1.12. 

On the technical side, the MACD histogram has just turned over to the downside and printed red. As you can see from the chart on the left the histogram has broken lower already but there is a little divergence forming. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is near the oversold level on the hourly and pulling away from overbought on the daily. This combination could suit the short-sellers as they could find another entry when the RSI pulls up slightly. 

EUR/USD Technical Analysis

Additional levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1218
Today Daily Change -0.0046
Today Daily Change % -0.41
Today daily open 1.1264
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1161
Daily SMA50 1.0984
Daily SMA100 1.0982
Daily SMA200 1.1027
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1353
Previous Daily Low 1.1228
Previous Weekly High 1.1422
Previous Weekly Low 1.1213
Previous Monthly High 1.1145
Previous Monthly Low 1.0767
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1276
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1305
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.121
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1085
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1335
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1407
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.146

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

