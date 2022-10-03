  • EUR/USD is going through a tad wider range bound moves in a 100-pips territory ahead of US NFP data.
  • A downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data has weakened the DXY.
  • Eurozone bulls are awaiting the release of the German Retail Sales data.

The EUR/USD pair is witnessing topsy-turvy moves in a wider range of 0.9750-0.9850 from the past two trading sessions. The asset has turned sideways as investors are preparing for the release of the mega event of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data this week. The major is displaying a balanced auction profile and is expected to convert into an imbalanced bullish move sooner.

On Monday, the US dollar index (DXY) witnessed an intense sell-off as a pullback move to near 112.50 was capitalized by the market participants as a selling opportunity. The DXY printed a fresh weekly low at 111.47 after the release of downbeat US ISM Manufacturing data.

The economic PMI data declined to 50.9 vs. the expectations of 52.2 and the prior release of 52.8. As interest rates are escalating by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the extent of manufacturing activities is declining. Also, corporate have postponed their expansion plans too. Apart from that, weaker New Orders Index data has also plunged. The economic indicator that reflects forward demand for manufacturing activities slipped to 47.1 against the projections of 49.6 and the former figure of 51.3.

Going forward, the release of the US employment data will be of utmost importance. The US NFP is seen lower at 250k vs. the prior release of 315k. While the Unemployment Rate is seen stabilizing at 3.7%.

On the Eurozone front, the Eurozone Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance. The economic data is expected to decline by 1.7% against a decline of 0.9% reported earlier. In times, when the inflation rate is mounting firmly, a decline in Retail Sales is a cause of worry.

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.9824
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.22
Today daily open 0.9802
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9894
Daily SMA50 1.0031
Daily SMA100 1.0245
Daily SMA200 1.0655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9854
Previous Daily Low 0.9734
Previous Weekly High 0.9854
Previous Weekly Low 0.9536
Previous Monthly High 1.0198
Previous Monthly Low 0.9536
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.978
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9808
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.974
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9677
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.962
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9859
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9916
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9978

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

AUD/USD regains 0.6500 ahead of RBA’s decision

AUD/USD regains 0.6500 ahead of RBA’s decision

The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6510, underpinned by the broad greenback’s weakness and substantial gains on Wall Street. Market players now await the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision.

AUD/USD News

EUR/USD holds on to gains above 0.9800

EUR/USD holds on to gains above 0.9800

The EUR/USD pair trades around 0.9820, marginally higher amid a better market mood. Tepid EU data put a cap on the shared currency alongside persistent tensions with Russia over energy deliveries.

EUR/USD News

Gold bulls aim to challenge the $1,700 threshold

Gold bulls aim to challenge the $1,700 threshold

Gold picked up momentum after Wall Street’s opening, and runs above $1,690.00 a troy ounce, trading at its highest in three weeks. The greenback sheds ground on the back of the better performance of equities, coupled with tepid US data.

Gold News

Cardano could be set for 12% gains just this week alone

Cardano could be set for 12% gains just this week alone

ADA could set itself up this week for a perfect opportunity to go long in a bear market. Markets may experience some risk-on this week, with markets potentially set to jump, and equities and a weaker dollar offering some room for cryptocurrencies to rally in.

Read more

Who sabotaged the Nordstream pipelines?

Who sabotaged the Nordstream pipelines?

Putin said it would be stupid for Russia to have done it. And he’s right. If nothing else, Gazprom would be in breach of contract, not that contracts are respected in Russia. On the principle of cui bono (who benefits), the saboteur could be someone pro-nuclear, or maybe a coal mining company, or a climate denier, or some 5th column pro-Russia gang from within W.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures