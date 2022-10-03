- EUR/USD is going through a tad wider range bound moves in a 100-pips territory ahead of US NFP data.
- A downbeat US ISM Manufacturing PMI data has weakened the DXY.
- Eurozone bulls are awaiting the release of the German Retail Sales data.
The EUR/USD pair is witnessing topsy-turvy moves in a wider range of 0.9750-0.9850 from the past two trading sessions. The asset has turned sideways as investors are preparing for the release of the mega event of US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data this week. The major is displaying a balanced auction profile and is expected to convert into an imbalanced bullish move sooner.
On Monday, the US dollar index (DXY) witnessed an intense sell-off as a pullback move to near 112.50 was capitalized by the market participants as a selling opportunity. The DXY printed a fresh weekly low at 111.47 after the release of downbeat US ISM Manufacturing data.
The economic PMI data declined to 50.9 vs. the expectations of 52.2 and the prior release of 52.8. As interest rates are escalating by the Federal Reserve (Fed), the extent of manufacturing activities is declining. Also, corporate have postponed their expansion plans too. Apart from that, weaker New Orders Index data has also plunged. The economic indicator that reflects forward demand for manufacturing activities slipped to 47.1 against the projections of 49.6 and the former figure of 51.3.
Going forward, the release of the US employment data will be of utmost importance. The US NFP is seen lower at 250k vs. the prior release of 315k. While the Unemployment Rate is seen stabilizing at 3.7%.
On the Eurozone front, the Eurozone Retail Sales data will be of utmost importance. The economic data is expected to decline by 1.7% against a decline of 0.9% reported earlier. In times, when the inflation rate is mounting firmly, a decline in Retail Sales is a cause of worry.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9824
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.22
|Today daily open
|0.9802
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9894
|Daily SMA50
|1.0031
|Daily SMA100
|1.0245
|Daily SMA200
|1.0655
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9854
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9734
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9854
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9536
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0198
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9536
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.978
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.974
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9677
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.962
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9859
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9916
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9978
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD regains 0.6500 ahead of RBA’s decision
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6510, underpinned by the broad greenback’s weakness and substantial gains on Wall Street. Market players now await the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy decision.
EUR/USD holds on to gains above 0.9800
The EUR/USD pair trades around 0.9820, marginally higher amid a better market mood. Tepid EU data put a cap on the shared currency alongside persistent tensions with Russia over energy deliveries.
Gold bulls aim to challenge the $1,700 threshold
Gold picked up momentum after Wall Street’s opening, and runs above $1,690.00 a troy ounce, trading at its highest in three weeks. The greenback sheds ground on the back of the better performance of equities, coupled with tepid US data.
Cardano could be set for 12% gains just this week alone
ADA could set itself up this week for a perfect opportunity to go long in a bear market. Markets may experience some risk-on this week, with markets potentially set to jump, and equities and a weaker dollar offering some room for cryptocurrencies to rally in.
Who sabotaged the Nordstream pipelines?
Putin said it would be stupid for Russia to have done it. And he’s right. If nothing else, Gazprom would be in breach of contract, not that contracts are respected in Russia. On the principle of cui bono (who benefits), the saboteur could be someone pro-nuclear, or maybe a coal mining company, or a climate denier, or some 5th column pro-Russia gang from within W.