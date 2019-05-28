EUR/USD: Guided by the European politics – Danske Bank

Vladimir Miklashevsky, senior economist at Danske Bank, points out that the biggest news for EUR/USD yesterday was that EU is rumoured to prepare to launch EDP against Italy in June.
Key Quotes
“It took EUR/USD 10 pips lower, which to us suggests that it would take a significant deterioration around Italy’s fiscal situation to really move EUR/USD – EU retaliatory measures are not a market mover.”
“Looking further ahead to the rest of the week and into next week, the big question for the market is whether the current dovish Fed pricing is justified. To answer, the market needs more data and updated signals from Fed following last Thursday’s weak PMIs. Fed’s Clarida might provide more clarity on Thursday.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidating the losses amid dual trade tensions
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1150, at the lows. China said that US provocations are "economic terrorism". US-EU trade talks are stuck at the outset. Germany and France are off today. US GDP is due later.
GBP/USD trading at the lows amid growing polarization around Brexit
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2600, close to the four-month lows. Labour's Corbyn finally supports a second referendum while Conservative candidates differ on Brexit. Uncertainty is high.
USD/JPY: Upside opening up for a test of 110 and beyond?
USD/JPY picks up fresh bids and heads towards the 110 handle, tracking the bounce in the S&P 500 Futures and Treasury yields. Further, the technical set up has also turned in favor of the bulls in the near-term.
Gold: $1266/65 remains on sellers’ radar as USD strength weighs over risk aversion
Despite the global risk-off sentiment, Gold prices refrain from rising and seesaw near $1278 during early Thursday. Counter-play of risk aversion and greenback upside confuses the bullion traders.
Ethereum breaks free from the range, hits the highest level since September 2018
Ethereum price probe above the top line of the recent consolidation channel at $274 and jumped to $288 in a matter of hours. The coin hits a new high of the year.