EUR/USD: Gains through 1.09 would give the Euro a little more upside momentum – Scotiabank

EUR’s rebound from 200-Day Moving Average test fails to develop. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s technical outlook.
There is solid support for the EUR at 1.08
The EUR’s apparently strong rejection on Wednesday of the 200-DMA test has not translated into additional gains so far today. Underlying trend momentum still leans more USD-bullish here too, which is restraining EUR gains.
On the – technical – face of it though, there is solid support for the EUR at 1.08 (200-DMA at 1.0802 today).
Gains through 1.09 would give the EUR a little more upside momentum.
