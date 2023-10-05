EUR/USD: Gains through 1.0540/1.0545 may signal a push to the low 1.06s – Scotiabank

EUR/USD is holding in a tight range just above 1.05. Economists at Scotiabank analyze the pair’s outlook.
Charts suggest sell-off steadying
Short-term price action is flat but moderate EUR gains from the early week low do point to some – potential – strength (it’s all relative) in the EUR, with a bullish ‘morning star’ signal on the daily chart.
EUR gains through 1.0540/1.0545 short-term trend resistance may signal a push to the low 1.06s.
Support is 1.0480/1.0490 and 1.0450.
See: EUR/USD may lack enough buyers above the 1.0530/1.0550 area – ING
