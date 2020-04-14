EUR/USD has been edging higher amid a mildly upbeat market mood. Europe's gradual approach to reopening the economy may underpin the euro, in the opinion of FXStreet’s analyst Yohay Elam.

Key quotes

“The latest upside driver for EUR/USD comes from China, which has reported better than expected trade balance figures. Both exports and imports beat expectations and lifted the market mood, weighing on the safe-haven dollar.”

“The euro area's four largest economies are seeing several encouraging signs and are moving slowly to return to normal. That approach contrasts President Donald Trump's urge to reopen the economy.”

“It is essential to note that many traders are returning from their holidays, and volatility may increase after several quiet days around the Easter holiday.”