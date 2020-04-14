EUR/USD: Further consolidation on the cards – UOB

In light of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD is expected to remain within a consolidative range in the next weeks.
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR ‘could drift lower but any weakness is viewed as part of a 1.0880/1.0950 range’. EUR subsequently popped to a high of 1.0967, dropped back to 1.0891 before ending the day on a soft note at 1.0912. While the bias is still tilted to the downside, lackluster momentum suggests any weakness is likely limited to a probe of the 1.0860 support (a sustained decline below this level is not expected). Resistance is at 1.0945 followed by 1.0970.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “There is not much to add to the update from last Wednesday (08 Apr, spot at 1.0890). As highlighted, EUR has moved into a consolidation phase and is expected to trade between 1.0750 and 1.1000 for a period. After the rapid but short-lived swings over the several weeks, the overall outlook is mixed for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
