- On Tuesday, the shared currency lost 0.13% amid softer EUR.
- A risk-off market mood spurred the downfall of the EUR in the middle of the New York session.
- EUR/USD Price Forecast: Neutral-bearish though the break of the bottom-trendline of the bearish-pennant would accelerate the free-fall towards 1.1100.
The EUR/USD trims Monday’s gains as the New York session ends, trading at 1.1313 at the time of writing. Wall Street’s leading stock indices finished with losses, for the first time in five days, except for the Dow Jones Industrial, which gained 0.26%, finishing at 36,398.21.
As the end of the year approaches, price swings in the financial markets are exacerbated by thin liquidity conditions, sometimes leading to choppy trading. Since Monday, the US CDC decided to shorten quarantine time from 10 to 5 days to unfreeze domestic flights, exposing the US as the only country with those measures implemented. In France, the French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that work from home would be mandatory at least three times a week, while in the UK, PM Boris Johnson would not pull the trigger imposing restrictions, though he would be ready to act.
The positive news on that development is that a couple of studies in the UK add to the first one held in South Africa, saying that the Covid-19 Omicron variant, although highly transmissible, causes a mild illness. Additionally, people vaccinated who got infected with the new strain have a 50% to 80% probability of less likely being subject to hospitalization.
That said, amid a lack of macroeconomic information from the Eurozone and the US, the EUR/USD pair would lean in the US dollar dynamics and market sentiment.
EUR/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The EUR/USD daily chart depicts the pair has a downward bias, as shown by the daily moving averages (DMAs) residing well above the spot price. Furthermore, the formation of a bearish-pennant exerts additional downside pressure on the EUR/USD pair, which targets 1.1100.
On the way south, EUR bull’s first line of defense would be 1.1300. A breach of the latter would expose the December 15 swing low at 1.1221, followed by a test of the November 24 YTD low at 1.1186, and then 1.1100.
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1313
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0015
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1328
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1302
|Daily SMA50
|1.1406
|Daily SMA100
|1.1561
|Daily SMA200
|1.1764
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1335
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1303
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1344
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1235
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1616
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1186
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1322
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1315
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1309
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.129
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1277
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1341
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1353
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1372
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Corrective pullback remains elusive below 1.1330
EUR/USD remains lackluster around 1.1312 during early Wednesday morning in Europe. In doing so, the major currency pair keeps the previous day’s downside break of a one-week-old support line amid sluggish Momentum.
GBP/USD defends 1.3400 around monthly top even as coronavirus, Brexit probe bulls
GBP/USD treads water around 1.3430 during the initial Asian session on Wednesday, after reversing gains from the highest level since November 19 the previous day. The cable pair seems to track the US dollar moves while also taking clues from the headlines concerning Brexit and the South African covid variant, namely Omicron.
Gold sticks to lows near $1,805 amid firmer US dollar
Gold price is consolidating the corrective pullback from one-month highs of $1,820 so far this Wednesday’s Asian trading. The bright metal sticks to lows just above the $1,800 mark, undermined by a broadly firmer US dollar amid a cautious market mood.
Chainlink presents buy opportunity before LINK spikes to $30
Chainlink price has been quite bearish during the Tuesday trading session. LINK has moved lower by nearly 12% at one point during the day. However, the pullback was warranted as Chainlink had gained over 41% from the December 15 swing low.
2022: The Year of (gold) inflation?
High inflation won’t go away in 2022. Good for gold. However, it is likely to continue to climb and reach its peak. That sounds a bit worse for gold. If 2021 was tough for you, I don’t recommend reading Nostradamus’ predictions for the next year.