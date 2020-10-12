EUR/USD: Focus on EZ inflation expectations and Lagarde speech

  • EUR/USD gapped lower in Asia on renewed coronavirus concerns. 
  • The spread between the US-EU inflation expectations is widening in a USD-positive manner. 
  • ECB's President Lagarde is likely to reiterate the central bank's dovish stance.

EUR/USD may have a tough time extending its two-week winning streak, as the Eurozone inflation expectations have diverged lower from the US inflation expectations. 

While the US 5y5y forward inflation swaps have added more than 16 basis points since late September, their Eurozone counterparts have remained sidelined, as noted by Robin Brooks, Chief Economist at the Institute of International Finance (IIF) and former Chief FX Strategist.

In other words, swap traders are betting on the US leading the economic recovery from the coronavirus-induced recession. 

Further, the US treasury yield curve has steepened in a dollar-positive manner to the levels last seen in November 2016, and the number of coronavirus cases across the Eurozone is rising.

As such, EUR/USD's recovery rally from the Sept. 25 low of 1.1612 may stall. At press time, the pair is trading near 1.1818; down nearly 200 pips from the high of 1.2011 reached on Sept. 1. 

The pair jumped 0.98% last week and 0.74% in the preceding week as the safe-haven dollar took a beating across the board amid the risk-on action in the global equities. The pair gapped lower at 1.1809 early Monday on coronavirus concerns. 

The data calendar is light on Monday, with just the German Wholesale Price Index for September due for release. Meanwhile, the pair could take cues from the European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde's speech, due at 11:00 GMT. 

Lagarde is expected to deliver reiterate willingness to provide additional stimulus and add to bearish pressures around the common currency. 

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1818
Today Daily Change -0.0008
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 1.1826
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1756
Daily SMA50 1.1801
Daily SMA100 1.1567
Daily SMA200 1.1266
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1831
Previous Daily Low 1.1754
Previous Weekly High 1.1831
Previous Weekly Low 1.1706
Previous Monthly High 1.2011
Previous Monthly Low 1.1612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1784
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1777
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1727
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.17
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1854
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1881
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1931

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

