Kristoffer Kjær Lomholt, senior analyst at Danske Bank, points out that more dovish hints from the Fed and a weak ADP employment report temporarily sent EUR/USD up to 1.13 yesterday before the cross more than erased gains on the nonmanufacturing ISM.

Key Quotes

“The market will likely need a significant dovish shift from the ECB today to be inclined to sell EUR/USD, i.e. rate cuts and/or QE on the table.”

“We think the ECB will have a hard time living up to market expectations as it becomes clear that the Fed is one step ahead of ECB in the dovish shift. Hence, we do not look for the ECB to derail recent positive EUR/USD momentum.”