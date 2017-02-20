EUR/USD focus now is on 1.0352/40 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, noted the EUR/USD has now shifted its focus to lows in the 1.0352/40 area.

Key Quotes

“The market remains directly offered below the 20 day ma at 1.0668 and the 3 month downtrend at 1.0710. Last weeks low at 1.0521 is exposed and our focus remains on recent lows at 1.0352/40. Intraday rallies are indicated to hold below 1.0575”.

“The market will remain directly offered below short term downtrend at 1.0710. Above here lies 1.0820/26, which represents the 50% retracement and the top of the cloud”.

 

    1. R3 1.0665
    2. R2 1.0649
    3. R1 1.0637
  2. PP 1.0621
    1. S1 1.0609
    2. S2 1.0593
    3. S3 1.0581

 