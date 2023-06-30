EUR/USD flirts with weekly low, above mid-1.0800s ahead of Euro Zone CPI/US PCE Price Index

- EUR/USD struggles to gain any meaningful traction on Friday and hangs near the weekly low.
- Economic woes act as a headwind for the Euro, though subdued USD demand lends support.
- Traders also seem reluctant ahead of the key inflation figures from the Euro Zone and the US.
The EUR/USD pair lacks any firm intraday direction and oscillates in a narrow trading band around the 1.0860-1.0865 area or the weekly low through the Asian session on Friday. Traders now seem to have moved to the sidelines ahead of the crucial inflation figures from the Euro Zone and the United States (US) before placing fresh directional bets.
The flash version of the Euro Zone Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) is scheduled for release at 09:00 GMT and is anticipated to decelerate to the 5.6% YoY rate in June from 6.1% in the previous month. The Core CPI, however, is expected to rise from 5.3% to 5.5% and reaffirm bets for an interest rate hike at the next European Central Bank (ECB) meeting on July 27. In the meantime, worries about economic headwinds stemmign from rapidly rising borrowing costs act as a headwind for the shared currency and cap the EUR/USD pair.
Later during the early North American session, traders will take cues from the US Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index. The data will influence market expectations about the Federal Reserve's future rate-hike path, which, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) demand and determine the near-term trajectory for the EUR/USD pair. Ahead of the key data risks, the USD takes a brief pause following a two-day strong rally to the highest level since June 13 and is seen lending some support to the EUR/USD pair, at least for the time being.
The US central bank, meanwhile, had signalled that borrowing costs may still need to rise as much as 50 bps by the end of this year and the outlook was reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell this week. Adding to this, Thursday's upbeat US economic data cemented expectations for a 25 bps lift-off at the July 25-26 FOMC policy meeting. This, in turn, remains supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields, which continues to act as a tailwind for the Greenback and should contribute to keeping a lid on any meaningful upside for the EUR/USD pair.
The aforementioned fundamental backdrop seems tilted in favour of bearish traders and suggests that the path of least reisstance for spot prices is to the downside. That said, the recent two-way price moves witnessed over the past two weeks or so points to indecision among traders. This makes it prudent to wait for some follow-through selling below last week's swing low, around the 1.0845 region, before positioning for an extension of the recent pullback from a six-week high - levels just above the 1.1000 psychological mark touched last Thursday.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.0868
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|1.0868
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.0847
|Daily SMA50
|1.0873
|Daily SMA100
|1.0817
|Daily SMA200
|1.0585
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0941
|Previous Daily Low
|1.086
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1012
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.0844
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1092
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0635
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.0891
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.091
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.0839
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.0809
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0758
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.092
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0971
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1001
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0900, looks to end the week flat
EUR/USD clings to daily recovery gains above 1.0900 as the risk-positive doesn't allow the US Dollar to find demand ahead of the weekend. Despite the sharp decline seen on Wednesday and Thursday, the pair remains on track to end the week flat on the back of the latest rebound.
GBP/USD rises above 1.2700, erases weekly losses
GBP/USD staged a decisive recovery and advanced beyond 1.2700 amid renewed US Dollar weakness on Friday. Annual PCE inflation in the US declined to 3.8% on a yearly basis in May from 4.3% in April, allowing risk flows to dominate the markets and helping the pair push higher.
Gold extends rebound toward $1,920
Gold price gained traction and advanced toward $1,920 on Friday. Following the softer-than-expected May PCE inflation readings from the US, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield declined toward 3.8% and the USD came under renewed selling pressure, fuelling XAU/USD's rebound.
SEC calls spot Bitcoin ETF filings inadequate; Bitcoin price nearly crashed below $30,000
The Securities and Exchange Commission might bring the next bearish crypto wave over the market. Bitcoin price, although it did not have an explosive reaction, briefly dipped below the $30,000 mark.
Weekly Economic & Financial Commentary
This week's data point to an ongoing improvement in global inflation trends, though perhaps not quite as quickly as might ideally be hoped. Recent policy actions and comments by central bank officials have convinced market participants that rates are heading higher.