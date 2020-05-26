EUR/USD flirts with session tops near 1.0930, looks to data

- EUR/USD extends the rebound beyond the 1.0900 mark on Tuesday.
- German GfK’s Consumer Climate came in at -18.9 in June.
- US Consumer Confidence, housing data next of relevance later.
The shared currency regains the smile and pushes EUR/USD back above the 1.0900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
EUR/USD looks to data, dollar
EUR/USD manages to post some decent gains for the first time after three consecutive pullbacks, regaining at the same time the area above 1.0900 the figure and always on the back of renewed selling pressure in the greenback.
In fact, sellers have put the buck under some pressure as of late despite US-China trade woes remain well on the table and have been lately exacerbated by the China-Hong Kong effervescence.
In the calendar, the German GfK Consumer Climate missed estimates at -18.9 in June, although rebounding from May’s -23.1. Across the Atlantic, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence will be in the limelight seconded by housing data and regional gauges by the Dallas Fed and the Chicago Fed.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD came under renewed selling interest after failed to surpass the key 1.1000 mark last week. In addition, the sentiment around the greenback improved on the back of the resumption of US-China trade jitters, all putting the pair under extra pressure. The recent better-than-expected results in Germany and the broader euro area along with positive prospects regarding the re-opening of some economies in the bloc appear to keep occasional bearish attempts contained, all helped by the solid position of the euro area’s current account. In the political scenario, the recent German court ruling against purchases of sovereign debt under the ECB’s QE programme threatens to widen the existing cracks within the euro area and could limit any serious recovery in the currency. This view has been also exacerbated after the French-German proposed fund to help economies to recover from the coronavirus fallout met resistance among some Northern-European members.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.25% at 1.0922 and a breakout of 1.0999 (weekly high May 20) would target 1.1010 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1019 (monthly high May 1). On the downside, immediate contention is located at 1.0774 (weekly low May 14) seconded by 1.0727 (monthly low Apr.24) and finally 1.0635 (2020 low Mar.23).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD is edging higher amid an upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.09 as hopes for a return to normal and falling eurozone statistics provide hopes. Markets are shrugging off Sino-American tensions. US housing and consumption figures are eyed.
GBP/USD trades above 1.22 amid gradual UK reopening
GBP/USD is trading above 1.22, rising amid an upbeat market mood, and as the UK is preparing to further loosen restrictions. Brits and Americans are returning from a long weekend and volatility is set to pick up.
Gold to silver ratio drops below 100-day SMA, eyes fresh 2.5-month lows
Gold to silver ratio drops below the 100-day simple moving average (SMA). Ratio's violation of key support suggests silver is likely to continue outperforming gold in the near-term. The macroeconomic picture favors stronger gains in both gold and silver.
WTI prints over 1.0% gains in Asia, 100-day EMA eyed above $34.00
WTI remains above the monthly support line, marks four-day high beyond $34.00. 100-day EMA has been restricting the upside since the last four months. Seller may catch a breath near $30.00.
USD/JPY: Bulls keep 108.00/10 on radars amid upbeat trade sentiment
USD/JPY prints four-day winning streak, still below multiple highs marked during mid-April. Optimism surrounding the gradual reopening of global economies seem to favor the pair off-late. 61.8% Fib adds strength to the upside barrier.