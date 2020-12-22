EUR/USD flirts with session lows, just above 1.2200 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD failed to capitalize on the overnight bounce and witnessed some fresh selling on Tuesday.
  • The discovery of a new COVID-19 variant benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • The lack of any strong follow-through selling warrants caution before placing aggressive bearish bets.

The EUR/USD pair remained depressed through the early European session and was last seen trading near the lower end of its daily trading range, just abvoe the 1.2200 round-figure mark. 

The pair failed to capitalize on the previous day's goodish rebound of over 130 pips from three-day lows, instead met with some fresh supply on Tuesday amid a broad-based US dollar strength. The discovery of the fast-spreading new variant of the coronavirus continued weighing on investors' sentiment.

Apart from this, investors remain worried about the potential economic fallout from the imposition of new lockdowns and travel restrictions. The development overshadowed the passage of additional US fiscal stimulus measures, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that benefitted the greenback's safe-haven status.

It is worth reporting that the US House of Representatives passed a long-awaited $892 billion coronavirus aid package on Monday, alongside a $1.4 trillion measure to keep the government funded for another year. The bill is now under review by the Senate and will become law once passed and signed by the US President Donald Trump.

That said, the EUR/USD pair, so far, has managed to hold just above the 1.2200 mark and well within the previous day's trading range. This makes it prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling before traders start positioning for any meaningful corrective slide from over two-and-half-year tops, around the 1.2270-75 region touched last week.

Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket – featuring the releases of the final Q3 GDP report, Richmond Manufacturing Index, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. The data, along with the broader market risk sentiment, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2214
Today Daily Change -0.0018
Today Daily Change % -0.15
Today daily open 1.2232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.191
Daily SMA100 1.1856
Daily SMA200 1.1486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2253
Previous Daily Low 1.213
Previous Weekly High 1.2273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2116
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2034
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.228
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2404

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXS Real-time Trading Signals!

Multiple daily strategies running 24/7 and FX expert guidance

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3450 amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD recovers toward 1.3450 amid Brexit hopes

GBP/USD has recovered toward 1.3450 as hopes for a compromise on fisheries in Brexit talks boosts the pound. The UK and France are working to resolve the border closure, a result of the covid strain fears, which have weighed on markets. 

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage

EUR/USD holds above 1.22 amid virus concerns, stimulus passage

EUR/USD is trading above 1.22, marginally lower as markets remain concerned about the new virus strain but are calmer. Congress passed the $900 billion stimulus bill. US GDP data is awaited.

EUR/USD News

XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low

XAU/USD slips below $1870 level, fresh session low

Gold struggled to capitalize on its early uptick to the $1884 area and has now drifted into the negative territory for the third consecutive session. The commodity was last seen trading around the $1870 region, down around 0.50% for the day.

Gold news

FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed

FX Today: Stimulus passage fails to cheer markets amid covid strain concerns, Brexit eyed

The safe-haven dollar is rising as concerns about the fast-spreading COVID-19 strain weigh on sentiment. Congress passed the stimulus bill as expected. Hopes for a Brexit breakthrough keep the pound afloat. US growth figures and vaccine developments are eyed. 

Read more

US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects

US Dollar Index: Round trip stalls, bulls eye 38.2% retracement prospects

The US dollar gained at the start of the week, measured by the DXY which is an index (or measure) of the value of the United States dollar relative to a basket of foreign currencies. Positioning favors the upside as COVID risks are once again taking precedence.

US Dollar Index News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures