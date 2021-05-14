EUR/USD flirts with daily highs near 1.2140

- EUR/USD pushes higher to the 1.2140 region on Friday.
- ECB did not discuss on potential tapering, Accounts said.
- US Retail Sales came in flat MoM in April.
Bulls remain in control of the sentiment around the single currency, with EUR/USD now navigating the area of daily highs near 1.2140.
EUR/USD stronger on dollar sell-off
EUR/USD advances for the second day in a row and looks to consolidates the recent breakout of the key 1.2100 barrier.
Indeed, the increasing selling pressure around the greenback continues to lend wings to the renewed upside in the pair. In fact, poor prints from April’s Retail Sales added to the ongoing negative mood in the buck, also exacerbated by diminishing US yields.
In the ECB space, Accounts from the latest meeting noted the Governing Council did not discuss any tapering of the bond purchase programme. A positive assessment, however, came after members acknowledged that risks to the activity are now slightly tilted to the upside. The latter could bring the tapering discussion forward, with the September event a likely candidate. Further out, the Accounts continues to see an asymmetric recovery in the region, with countries more services-dependent expected to recover at a slower pace.
Further data in the US docket saw the Industrial Production expanding at a monthly 0.7% in April and Capacity Utilization ticking higher to 74.9%.
Later in the NA session, the flash Consumer Sentiment gauge and Business Inventories will close the weekly calendar.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD regains ground lost in past sessions and advances past the 1.2100 yardstick amidst a better tone in the riskier assets. In the meantime, the sentiment around the single currency stays constructive on the back of the investors’ shift to the improved growth outlook in the Old Continent now that the vaccine campaign appears to have gained some serious pace and solid results from key fundamentals pari passu with the surging morale in the bloc.
Eminent issues on the back boiler: Asymmetric economic recovery in the region. Sustainability of the pick-up in inflation figures. Progress of the vaccine rollout. Probable political effervescence around the EU Recovery Fund. German elections.
EUR/USD levels to watch
So far, spot is gaining 0.48% at 1.2135 and faces the next up barrier at 1.2181 (monthly high May 11) followed by 1.2243 (monthly high Feb.25) and finally 1.2349 (2021 high Jan.6). On the downside, a break below 1985 (monthly low May 5) would target 1.1951 (200-day SMA) en route to 1.1887 (61.8% Fibo of the November-January rally).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds above 1.21 after US retail sales miss estimates
EUR/USD is holding onto its gains above 1.21 after the US reported no change in April's retail sales, below 1% expected. The Control Group plunged by 1.5%. The dollar is falling across the pond.
GBP/USD trades below 1.41 after US consumption data
GBP/USD is trading above 1.4050, benefitting from the better market mood. Sterling is shrugging off worries about the spread of new virus variants, which may delay the reopening. US retail sales missed estimates, causing jitters.
XAU/USD looks to recapture $1840 ahead of US Retail data
Gold could be on the verge of a lower low, but the hourly time frame is key. The hourly support structure is guarding a break to test bullish commitments at 1,800. The 10-day EMA and confluence of the 50% mean reversion are also offering support.
SHIB Price looks to rally 30% as markets recover
SHIBA price suffered a fatal fall after, Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin removed liquidity for the token on Uniswap. However, Shiba Inu seems to be holding up fine as it bounced off a demand barrier, eyeing a comeback.
US April Retail Sales Preview: Inflation dynamics to drive USD valuation
Retail Sales in US are expected to continue to increase in April. USD outperforms its rivals following CPI inflation data. 10-year US Treasury bond yield remains on track to post strong weekly gains.