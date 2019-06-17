- EUR/USD is grappling with key average resistance at press time.
- Better-than-expected German Zew surveys could put a bid under the EUR.
- ECB's Draghi has little room to sound hawkish.
EUR/USD is chipping away at the 50-hour moving average line ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi's speech and key German data releases.
The currency pair picked up a bid in the US trading hours on Monday and rose to the 50-hour MA, then located at 1.1247, on the back of weak US data. The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index for June printed at 8.6 versus the expected expansion of 10.
The rise, however, was short-lived with the pair falling back to 1.1214 by NY close only to rise back to the 50-hour MA in Asia.
The key average could be breached if the German Zew surveys paint a positive picture of the Eurozone's largest economy. The data, however, is expected to show the economic sentiment index deteriorated to -5.8 in June from -2.1 in May. Meanwhile, the Euro-zone reading is forecasted to drop to -3.6 from -1.6.
Apart from Zew surveys, the pair will also take cues from Draghi's speaking rounds at the European Central Bank’s annual forum in Sintra, Portugal. With market-based measures of inflation expectations recently sliding to record lows, Draghi has little room to sound hawkish.
Even so, the EUR/USD pair may find takers if German Zew surveys beat estimates and the US housing data, due at 12:30 GMT, misses expectations by a big margin, reinforcing dovish Fed expectations. The US central bank is widely expected to keep rates unchanged tomorrow and lay the groundwork for a rate cut later this year.
Pivot levels
-
- R3 1.1286
- R2 1.1267
- R1 1.1242
- PP 1.1223
-
- S1 1.1198
- S2 1.1179
- S3 1.1154
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Aims for multi-day resistance-line, supported by 4H 200MA
Successful trading beyond 200-bar moving average (4H 200MA) helps the EUR/USD pair to aim for short-term descending resistance-line as it trades near 1.1230 during the early Asian session on Tuesday.
GBP/USD: Sellers dominate ahead of Carney’s speech, Conservative voting
Bears continue to hold the reins of GBP/USD amid political pessimism as the pair trades near 1.2530 before flashing the fresh five-month low ahead of the second round of voting for the Tory leadership and Carney’s speech.
USD/JPY extends losses amid negative Japanese stocks, weaker USD
USD/JPY extends the drop towards the 108 handle, tracking the weakness in the US dollar, Japanese stocks and Treasury yields while markets ignore the dovish comments by the BOJ Gov. Kuroda.
Gold: Mildly bid with falling wedge breakout on 1H
Gold is currently trading $1,340 per Oz, representing 0.52 percent gains on the low of $1,333 seen on Monday. The bounce could be extended further toward $1,350, as the hourly chart is reporting a falling wedge breakout.
Markets wait for FOMC meeting. FOMC Preview
Markets were broadly steady, waiting for Wednesday’s FOMC meeting. We expect the Fed will leave the target range of the Fed Funds rate unchanged. Bu there is an increased likelihood of rate cuts.