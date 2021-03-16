EUR/USD flirts with 1.1900 on entering the Fed day

- EUR/USD wavers around the round-figure following its bounce off 1.1882.
- US stimulus, reflation fears highlight today’s Fed decision.
- Geopolitics, vaccine jitters add challenges to the risk.
EUR/USD stays steady around 1.1900, after a three-day losing streak, during the initial Asian session trading. In doing so, the currency major portrays the typical pre-Fed moves while paying a little attention to the extra burden on the risk news emanating from Asia, Europe and the Middle East.
Although the Fed’s appreciation of the $1.9 trillion stimulus is highly anticipated, the policymakers’ quarterly forecasts and dot-plot will be the key to watch. It should be noted that the markets will pay extra attention to how Fed Chair Jerome Powell rejects the reflation fears, like his other Western friends.
Read: Federal Reserve Preview: The Good, the Bad and the Ugly edition, three critical things to watch
Iran’s alleged secret build of nuclear weapons and the UK’s readiness to combat it beyond the deal joins North Korea’s likely weapon testing to exert additional downside pressure on the risks. Also, news that the US is up for sanctioning Russia over the election meddling and Biden Administration’s readiness for a robust and frank talk with China during this week offer further challenges to optimists. It should be noted that vaccine jitters in the European Union (EU) is the widely known hurdle to sentiment off-late.
Even so, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains while ignoring the mixed performance of the Wall Street benchmarks. Though, the clues could be traced from the US 10-year Treasury yield that stops recovery moves from 1.60% around 1.62% by the press time.
It’s worth mentioning that the European Consumer Price Index (CPI) for February could offer an intermediate direction to the EUR/USD prices. However, major attention will be given to the US Federal Reserve’s (Fed) qualitative moves as the central bank isn’t expected to offer any policy changes.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking 1.1990-2000 resistance confluence comprising 21-day EMA and the recent swing high, EUR/USD is likely declining towards the yearly bottom surrounding 1.1835.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1902
|Today Daily Change
|-27 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|1.1929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2035
|Daily SMA50
|1.2094
|Daily SMA100
|1.2045
|Daily SMA200
|1.1842
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1968
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1911
|Previous Weekly High
|1.199
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1836
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1952
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1946
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1904
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.188
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1848
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1961
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1992
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2017
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid vaccine concerns
The shared currency fell against the greenback as the EU paused coronavirus immunization with the AstraZeneca shot amid fears of blood clots. EMA to make a decision on Thursday.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 amid vaccine concerns
The shared currency fell against the greenback as the EU paused coronavirus immunization with the AstraZeneca shot amid fears of blood clots. EMA to make a decision on Thursday.
Cardano price jumps 23% ahead of Coinbase Pro listing announcement
Cardano price is up by 24% in the past few hours after Coinbase announcement. However, investors are concerned whether this move will last or not.
S&P 500 Index notches new all-time high at 3,976
Major equity indexes started the day mixed on Tuesday as investors seem to be opting out to stay on the sidelines ahead of the FOMC's policy announcements.