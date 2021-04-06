EUR/USD flirts with 1.1800 as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion

NEWS | | By Dhwani Mehta
  • EUR/USD stalls the corrective upside, as bears attack 1.1800 once again.  
  • DXY rebounds as market mood worsens, with US futures back in the red.
  • EUR/USD to remain at the mercy of USD dynamics, Eurozone Sentix eyed.

EUR/USD is off the weekly highs, looking to test the 1.1800 mark, as the US dollar bulls return amid a return of risk-off mood ahead of the Eurozone data.

The main currency pair retreats, as investors scout for safety in the US dollar amid souring risk sentiment. The futures tied to the US indices flipped to losses, suggesting risk-aversion.  Investors rethink the prospects of the post-pandemic economic recovery and odds of US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.

Across the Atlantic, surging covid cases across Europe and strict restrictions in France, Germany and Italy continue to fuel the economic growth concerns for the euro traders. Therefore, the corrective upside in the major remains limited due to the macroeconomic divergence between the US and European Union (EU).

The US reported stronger jobs and services sector activity for March, boosting the Wall Street indices to record highs while downing the US dollar. The slump in the greenback helped EUR/USD to extend the rebound from four-month lows of 1.1703 reached on March 31.

Attention now turns towards the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index and Unemployment Rate for fresh trading impetus. In the meantime, the US dollar price action and risk trends will continue to remain the main drivers.

EUR/USD: Technical levels to consider

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1805
Today Daily Change -0.0005
Today Daily Change % -0.04
Today daily open 1.1813
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1856
Daily SMA50 1.1989
Daily SMA100 1.2054
Daily SMA200 1.1884
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.182
Previous Daily Low 1.1738
Previous Weekly High 1.1794
Previous Weekly Low 1.1704
Previous Monthly High 1.2113
Previous Monthly Low 1.1704
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1788
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1769
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1761
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1708
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1679
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1843
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1872
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1925

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news
 

Time is money!

 

Improve your trading results with FXStreet Premium!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution

EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution

EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout

GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout

GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.

GBP/USD News

Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside

Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside

Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.

Gold News

Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040

Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040

Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.

Read more

RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold

RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold

The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures