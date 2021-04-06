EUR/USD flirts with 1.1800 as US dollar rebounds amid risk-aversion

- EUR/USD stalls the corrective upside, as bears attack 1.1800 once again.
- DXY rebounds as market mood worsens, with US futures back in the red.
- EUR/USD to remain at the mercy of USD dynamics, Eurozone Sentix eyed.
EUR/USD is off the weekly highs, looking to test the 1.1800 mark, as the US dollar bulls return amid a return of risk-off mood ahead of the Eurozone data.
The main currency pair retreats, as investors scout for safety in the US dollar amid souring risk sentiment. The futures tied to the US indices flipped to losses, suggesting risk-aversion. Investors rethink the prospects of the post-pandemic economic recovery and odds of US President Joe Biden’s $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.
Across the Atlantic, surging covid cases across Europe and strict restrictions in France, Germany and Italy continue to fuel the economic growth concerns for the euro traders. Therefore, the corrective upside in the major remains limited due to the macroeconomic divergence between the US and European Union (EU).
The US reported stronger jobs and services sector activity for March, boosting the Wall Street indices to record highs while downing the US dollar. The slump in the greenback helped EUR/USD to extend the rebound from four-month lows of 1.1703 reached on March 31.
Attention now turns towards the Eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence Index and Unemployment Rate for fresh trading impetus. In the meantime, the US dollar price action and risk trends will continue to remain the main drivers.
EUR/USD: Technical levels to consider
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1805
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0005
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|1.1813
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1856
|Daily SMA50
|1.1989
|Daily SMA100
|1.2054
|Daily SMA200
|1.1884
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.182
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1738
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1794
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1704
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2113
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1704
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1788
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1769
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1761
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1708
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1679
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1843
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1872
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1925
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: In bullish consolidation above 1.1800, overbought RSI warrants caution
EUR/USD is on the verge of a bull pennant breakout on the 1H chart. The main currency pair rallied hard a day before, benefiting from the improved market mood, which downed the safe-haven US dollar.
GBP/USD: Bulls attack 1.3900, seek validation of 200-SMA breakout
GBP/USD stays firm near 12-day top following an upside break of 200-SMA. Resistance line of a two-week-old rising channel guards immediate run-up. Previous resistance line from February 24 adds to the downside filters.
Gold eyes a break above critical $1736 barrier to unleash further upside
Gold (XAU/USD) is bracing for another leg to the upside, as the bulls look to extend the recovery from three-week troughs of $1677. US dollar weakness to aid the recovery momentum in XAU/USD.
Dogecoin eyes 13% drop towards $0.040
Dogecoin price is trading inside an ascending parallel channel. The MRI’s State Trend Resistance coinciding with the setup’s middle line at $0.060 will deter any upside move.
RBA Preview: Optimistic but on hold
The Reserve Bank of Australia is having a monetary policy meeting early on Tuesday, although it is widely anticipated to maintain rates at a record low of 0.1% and its commitment to yield-curve control, maintaining the target for the three-year government bond also at 0.1%.