EUR/USD flirting with daily highs around 1.1080

- EUR/USD returns to the upper end of the range near 1.1080.
- DXY recedes from tops in the vicinity of 97.90.
- US housing data came in on a mixed tone.
After bottoming out in the boundaries of 1.1060, EUR/USD has managed to regain some poise and is now testing daily highs in the 1.1080 area.
EUR/USD looks to USD for direction
The pair has returned to the positive territory on Monday after briefly testing lows in the 1.1060 region. However, a breakout of the current topside in the 1.1080/90 band remains elusive for the time being and is considered crucial in order to visit the 1.1100 neighbourhood and beyond.
On the USD-side, the pullback of the greenback from daily highs comes along another correction lower in US 10-year yields to the 1.80% area against the usual backdrop of US-China developments on the trade front. It is worth mentioning that these yields were hovering around 1.96% during last week.
In the data space and while investors wait for the ECB minutes and the speech by C.Lagarde later in the week, September’s Current Account surplus in Euroland shrunk a tad to €28.2 billion. Across the pond, Housing Starts expanded by 1.314M units (or 3.8%) during last month and Building Permits surpassed estimates expanding by 1.461M units (or 5.0%).
What to look for around EUR
Spot is prolonging the rebound from last week’s lows in sub-1.10 levels, always underpinned by the renewed weakness around the greenback and hopes of a US-China trade deal. The up move, however, seems to have met a tough hurdle in the 1.1080/90 band for the time being. On the macro view, the outlook in Euroland remains fragile and does nothing but justify the ‘looser for longer’ monetary stance by the ECB and the bearish view on the single currency in the medium term at least. In this regard, all the attention will be on the publication of flash PMIs for the current month later in the week.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is advancing 0.05% at 1.1077 and faces the next up barrier at 1.1081 (high Nov.19) followed by 1.1091 (100-day SMA) and finally 1.1179 (monthly high Oct.21). On the downside, a breach of 1.0989 (monthly low Nov.14) would target 1.0925 (low Sep.3) en route to 1.0879 (2019 low Oct.1).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates gains amid USD weakness, trade uncertainty
EUR/USD is consolidating its gains closer to 1.11 amid skepticism that US-Sino trade talks will end successfully. The US Dollar has been on the back foot. President Trump pressured Fed Chair Powell regarding rates.
GBP/USD retreats below 1.2950 ahead of Johnson-Corbyn debate
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2950 as UK PM Johnson and Labour's Corbyn prepare for a televised debate. The Conservatives have a significant lead in the polls.
USD/JPY: extra rangebound not ruled out
USD/JPY is extending the consolidative theme below 109.00. The 200-day SMA near 109.00 remains the next target. Price action keeps looking to US-China trade headlines.
XAU/USD Once again fails near $1475 level
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick to over one-week tops and once again started retreating from the $1475 resistance zone.
Crypto Today: SEC acts ex officio and gives hope to the market
Here's what you need to know on Tuesday. BTC/USD falls 3.65%, recovering from session lows of $8,081. The remaining margin falls above 6% to the key target of $7,569.