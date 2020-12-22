EUR/USD flat-lined below mid-1.2200s, moves little post-US GDP

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • EUR/USD reversed an intraday dip to the 1.2200 mark and climbed back closer to multi-year tops.
  • A modest bounce in the equity markets extended some support and helped limit the early slide.
  • COVID-19 jitters, stronger US GDP print underpinned the USD and capped gains for the major.

The EUR/USD pair refreshed daily tops, around the 1.2255-60 area in the last hour, albeit quickly retreated few pips thereafter. The pair was last seen trading around the1.2235 region and had a rather muted reaction to the US macro data.

The pair managed to attract some dip-buying near the 1.2200 round-figure mark and moved well within the striking distance of over two-and-half-year tops set last Thursday. The intraday bounce was exclusively sponsored by a modest US dollar pullback from daily tops, though lacked any strong follow-through.

The approval of a long-awaited US stimulus package helped offset worries about the discovery of new coronavirus strain and the imposition of strict lockdowns/travel restrictions in the UK. This was evident from a goodish rebound in the equity markets, which failed to assist the US dollar to preserve its intraday gains.

That said, the underlying cautious mood continued lending some support to the greenback's safe-haven status and kept a lid on any further gains for the EUR/USD pair. The USD was further supported by the final US GDP print, which showed that the economy expanded by 33.4% annualized pace in the third quarter as against 33.1% estimated.

Tuesday's US economic docket also features the release of Richmond Manufacturing Index, Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index and Existing Home Sales. The data, along with developments surrounding the coronavirus saga, will influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the EUR/USD pair.

Technical levels to watch

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2235
Today Daily Change 0.0003
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 1.2232
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2093
Daily SMA50 1.191
Daily SMA100 1.1856
Daily SMA200 1.1486
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2253
Previous Daily Low 1.213
Previous Weekly High 1.2273
Previous Weekly Low 1.2116
Previous Monthly High 1.2003
Previous Monthly Low 1.1603
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2177
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2206
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2157
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2082
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2034
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.228
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2328
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2404

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

