EUR/USD flat-lined around 1.2170-60 region, moves little post-US macro data

- EUR/USD faced rejection near 1.2200 and retreated around 35-40 pips from daily tops.
- A modest USD rebound prompted some selling, though the downside remained limited.
- Wednesday’s US macro releases did little to provide any meaningful impetus to the pair.
The EUR/USD pair retreated around 35-40 pips from daily swing highs and has now dropped to the lower end of its intraday trading range, around the 1.2170-60 region.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early gains to the 1.2200 round-figure mark, instead met with some fresh supply during the mid-European session amid a goodish US dollar rebound. The USD uptick, however, lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid a positive trading sentiment around the equity markets.
Investors largely shrugged off the US President Donald Trump's threat to not sign a long-awaited $892 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill, instead took cues from the reopening of the UK-French border. The move signalled a step back toward normality after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus and might undermine the greenback's safe-haven demand.
Meanwhile, the EUR/USD pair had a rather muted reaction to mixed US macro releases. According to the data released this Wednesday, the headline Durable Goods Orders recorded a stronger-than-expected growth of 0.9% in November. Meanwhile, core durable goods orders, which exclude transportation items, fell short of market expectations and increased by 1.1%.
Separately, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims came in to show that the number of Americans filing for unemployment-related benefits fell to 803K during the week ended December 18. This was way below consensus estimates pointing to a reading of 885K and the previous week's upwardly revised 892K, albeit did little to impress the USD bulls.
It will now be interesting to see if the EUR/USD pair is able to attract some fresh buying or a slides back to challenge weekly swing lows, around the 1.2130 region. A sustained break below will be seen as first signs of bullish exhaustion and turn the pair vulnerable to extend this week's retracement slide from over two-and-half-year tops, around the 1.2270-75 region.
Technical levels to watch
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2166
|Today Daily Change
|0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|1.2157
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2106
|Daily SMA50
|1.1919
|Daily SMA100
|1.186
|Daily SMA200
|1.1491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2257
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2152
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2273
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2116
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2003
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1603
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2192
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2217
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.212
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2084
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2016
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2225
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2294
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.233
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD advances above 1.34 amid Brexit deal hopes, weaker USD
GBP/USD has been advancing above 1.34 amid hopes for an imminent Brexit deal. The EU and the UK are trying to find a compromise on fisheries. France's reopening of the border and dollar weakness also boost cable.
EUR/USD extends losses stimulus uncertainty, mixed US data
EUR/USD is retreating from around 1.2200, in thinned pre-holiday trading. President Trump seems to reject part of the stimulus bill. US durable goods orders and jobless beat estimates but personal income and spending both miss estimates.
XAU/USD steadily climbs back to $1870 level, fresh session tops
Gold maintained its bid tone through the first half of the European session and was last seen hovering near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1870 region.
Forex Today: Dollar falls despite Trump's stimulus objections, Brexit, data eyed ahead of Christmas
The dollar is on the back foot, shrugging off President Trump's rejection of a crucial part of the stimulus bill as tensions about the covid strain recede. Optimism about an imminent Brexit deal and a packed day of data await traders.
US Dollar Index: Bulls catch a breather after the largest jump in four months
The US dollar eases amid fears of further delays in the US aid package. US President Donald Trump calls covid relief bill unsuitable, demands Congress add stimulus. US-China tussle intensifies, Brexit, virus woes continue to weigh on risks.