EUR/USD firming towards 1.1350 ahead of the key FOMC minutes

- EUR/USD is holding in a key area on the weekly chart, but is vulnerable to a breakout.
- The FOMC minutes will be important at the top of the hour as a key event ahead of NFPs.
At 1.1345 currently, EUR/USD is trading 0.5% higher between a range of 1.1270 and 1.1346 while the US dollar melts within the familiar sideways range as measured against a basket of major currencies in the DXY index.
DXY is down for the first day this week and has broken below 96. This week’s rally has run out of steam near 96.40, a key technical level. The dollar may struggle to get past there now before there can be a test of the December cycle high near 96.91. This leaves the euro in good stead ahead of this week's main event in the Nonfarm Payrolls report.
''The late-December COVID surge likely came too late to prevent a pickup in US payrolls after the gain in November (210k) appeared to be held down by an overly aggressive seasonal factor,'' analysts at TD Securities said.
Fed minutes eyed
Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve minutes will shed some light on the path to interest rate hikes for this year. '' Since the Fed accelerated tapering at that December meeting, markets will be looking for clues for when the conditions for liftoff will likely be met,'' analysts at Brown Brothers Harriman explained. ''WIRP suggests nearly 2 in 3 odds of liftoff March 16, while May 4 is fully priced in. Some are looking for clues to balance sheet reduction, but we think it is way too early for that. That seems like a 2023 story and so Fed officials are unlikely to be discussing it just yet.''
Looking to Treasury yields, these have been climbing at the start of this year, boosting the likelihood that the Federal Reserve will hike rates at least three times beginning in May to counteract price pressures. Today, the ten-year yield is higher by some 1.8% and is testing the November highs. A break of 1.7060% will be important and would be expected to fuel the US dollar.
As for the euro, the European Central Bank won’t meet until February 3, which will allow the central bank to assess the economic outlook as more data comes out. This leaves the single currency vulnerable to the data, although not much is expected from the ECB as the bank has already tipped PEPP will end as scheduled in March.
''The temporary increase to its existing AP will not be large enough to prevent a significant tightening of financial conditions this year in the eurozone,'' analysts at BBH explained. ''Besides the impact on the growth outlook, this tapering will have unwanted side effects, with peripheral spreads likely to widen further.''
EUR/USD technical analysis
The W-formation is a regression pattern that leaves the price anchored towards the neckline. This comes in at around 1.1320. A break below this support area opens the risk of a downside continuation which could be significant if the price breaks the 1.12 areas as it exposes from all the way to a test of the 1.10 figure as follows:
The area of imbalance of price is where the price can slide on a break of the weekly lows.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays in daily range above 1.1300 after dismal US PMI data
EUR/USD continues to trade in a tight channel a little above 1.1300 during the American session on Thursday. The data from Germany showed that the annual HICP edged lower to 5.7% in December as expected. In the US, the ISM Services PMI dropped to 62 from 69.1 and missed the market forecast of 66.9.
GBP/USD pares early losses, stays below 1.3550
GBP/USD seems to have found interim support near 1.3500 following the selloff that started in the Asian session. The pair trades in a relatively tight range below 1.3550 as the dollar struggles to gather strength after the disappointing ISM Services PMI data.
Gold is gaining bearish traction after a hawkish Fed
Spot gold is sharply lower, trading around $1,790 a troy ounce, as the dollar got a boost from an ultra-hawkish Fed late on Wednesday. The greenback extended gains particularly against the bright metal but gave back some ground across the FX board.
Dogecoin price fractal suggests DOGE could be due for an explosive 20% advance
Dogecoin price has been under a lot of pressure as it hovers around a crucial demand barrier, a breakdown of which could see a massive crash. However, the January 5 drop seems to have given rise to a fractal that hints at a bullish outlook.
Omicron optimism (for now), Fed speculation continue rocking the dollar as 2022 kicks off Premium
The most important market-mover is Omicron – the highly contagious COVID-19 variant. After roughly six weeks, we know that it is extremely contagious but causes less severe disease than previous strains such as Delta. Markets currently see the glass half-full.