EUR/USD firmer, in monthly tops near 1.1820

- EUR/USD pushes higher and advances to 2-week highs above 1.18.
- The greenback sheds further ground and drops to multi-day lows.
- Investors continue to favour the risk complex on Friday.
EUR/USD extends its march north and trades in fresh 2-week highs near 1.1820 at the end of the week.
EUR/USD stronger on USD-selling
EUR/USD seems to have left behind the multi-session consolidative mood and picks up extra pace above the 55-day SMA (1.1797). Furthermore, the pair managed to extend its advance further following the recent breakout of the immediate resistance line (off 2020 highs).
The greenback, in the meantime, loses further ground and recedes to levels last seen a couple of weeks ago around 93.20 when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY), always weighed down by fresh rumours of the resumption of stimulus talks in the US political scenario.
Earlier in the session, Italian Industrial Production surprised to the upside and expanded at a monthly 7.7% during August, adding to the idea of a strong rebound in that economy. Across the pond, a poor calendar will only see August’s Wholesale Inventories along with the WASDE Report and the oil rig count by Baker Hughes.
What to look for around EUR
EUR/USD appears to have met a strong barrier in the 1.1800 area so far, where converge the 55-day SMA and above the immediate resistance line. The pair’s outlook still remains constructive and bearish moves are deemed as corrective only. Further out, the positive bias in the euro remains underpinned by auspicious results from domestic fundamentals (which have been in turn supporting further the view of a strong economic recovery after the slump in the activity during the spring), the so far cautious stance from the ECB and the solid position of the EMU’s current account.
EUR/USD levels to watch
At the moment, the pair is gaining 0.47% at 1.1813 and a break above 1.1818 (monthly high Oct.9) would target 1.1917 (high Sep.10) en route to 1.1965 (monthly high Aug.18). On the flip side, the pair faces immediate contention at 1.1709 (38.2% Fibo of the 2017-2018 rally) seconded by 1.1612 (monthly low Sep.25) and finally 1.1495 (monthly high Mar.9).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
EUR/USD tops 1.18 amid hopes for US fiscal stimulus
EUR/USD is advancing above 1.18 as the White House opened the door to fresh negotiations with Democrats on a large fiscal stimulus package. Rising eurozone COVID-19 cases are weighing on the common currency.
GBP/USD advances toward 1
GBP/USD is trading around 1.30, buoyed by optimism for a fiscal deal in the US. Brexit negotiations have yet to yield a breakthrough and UK GDP missed estimates with 2.1% in August.
Canada: Unemployment Rate declines to 9% in September vs. 9.7% expected
Net Change in Employment in Canada rose by 378,000 in September, compared to analysts' estimate of 156,600, and brought the Unemployment Rate down from 10.2% in August to 9% in September.
WTI slumps below $40.50 as Norway oil strike reportedly ends
After closing the first four days of the week in the positive territory and reaching its highest level in more than a month at $41.44, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) turned south on Friday.