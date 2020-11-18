EUR/USD finds support at 1.1850 and consolidates recent gains

NEWS | | By Matías Salord
  • EUR/USD holds in ranges despite US dollar weakness.
  • US Dollar and euro among worst performers among G10 currencies on Wednesday.

The EUR/USD found support (again) at the 1.1850 area and rebounded to the 1.1870 area. It continues to trade in the range 1.1850-1.1890 holding onto recent gains. A week ago, it was trading below 1.1750. Positive risk sentiment and a weaker dollar offer support to the pair.

The DXY is falling on Wednesday, trading slightly above 92.20, at one-week lows. The greenback is facing pressure amid an improvement in market sentiment. The euro is also among the worst performers in the G10 space, probably affected by the decline in EUR/GBP.

EUR/USD, risk appetite and central banks

Economic data from the US and the Eurozone had no impact on the EUR/USD. The pair continues to hold a positive correlation with Wall Street’s indexes. In the very short-term, a firm break of the Dow Jones above the 30,000 area could send the euro firmly above 1.1900 or even 1.2000, if current market conditions prevail.

“The euro remains well supported, and a steady slow grind to the 1.2000 level by yearend still looks very plausible. The markets are also very well priced for monetary easing by the ECB on 10th December which has had little impact on EUR performance”, mentioned analysts at MUFG Bank. They don’t see the degree of ECB action as decisive for direction. “Our sense is the markets are priced for a basic extension of the current stance rather than anything more. The direction of EUR/USD from here is really more about Fed action the following week – on 16th December.”

Technical levels

EUR/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1865
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00
Today daily open 1.1865
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.1787
Daily SMA50 1.1773
Daily SMA100 1.172
Daily SMA200 1.1363
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1894
Previous Daily Low 1.1842
Previous Weekly High 1.192
Previous Weekly Low 1.1746
Previous Monthly High 1.1881
Previous Monthly Low 1.164
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1874
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1862
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1841
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1816
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1789
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1892
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1919
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1943

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

