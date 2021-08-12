EUR/USD finds support above 1.1720 on a quiet session

- US dollar trims gains across the board amid low volatility.
- EUR/USD falls modestly, as the euro’s recovery lacks persistence.
The EUR/USD bottomed at 1.1721 and then bounced to the upside trimming losses. It rose back above 1.1730 on a quiet session. It still remains in negative territory but off lows dollar’s momentum evaporates.
The greenback peaked after the release of US economic data. Initial jobless claims dropped as expected to 375K while continuing claims fell under 3 million for the first time since the pandemic. In a different report, inflation numbers came in above expectations. The Producer Price Index rose 1% in July, against market consensus of a 0.6% gain.
During the American session, the dollar lost momentum and pulled back, on a low volatility session. The DXY is still up for the day, but it failed to recover 93.00. The 10-year yield stands at 1.354%, up 1.50% for the day and off highs.
Levels to watch
The EUR/USD moved in a 25-pips range with a bearish bias. The 1.1720 area offers support. Below that level, attention would turn to the critical 1.1700/05. A break lower could trigger an acceleration and also volatility.
On the upside, the recovery of EUR/USD faces resistance at 1.1750. If the euro rises above it could gain momentum. The next resistance stands at 1.1775.
Technical levels
EUR/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.173
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.08
|Today daily open
|1.1739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1806
|Daily SMA50
|1.19
|Daily SMA100
|1.1963
|Daily SMA200
|1.201
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1754
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1706
|Previous Weekly High
|1.19
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1755
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1909
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1752
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1736
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1724
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1712
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1685
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1664
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.176
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1781
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1808
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats with a batch of encouraging US data
EUR/USD trades lower in range, below the 1.1750 level. Markets are on hold, although the greenback is getting some attention from encouraging US data. PPI rose to 7.8% YoY in July, unemployment claims contracted to 375K as expected.
GBP/USD under pressure after mixed UK data, upbeat US figures
GBP/USD trades at the lower end of its weekly range, undermined by mixed UK growth and industrial numbers. Better-than-anticipated US data lifts the greenback as inflation-related figures remain in the spotlight.
XAU/USD surrenders intraday lows, turns lower below $1,750 level
Gold struggled to capitalize on its modest intraday gains on Thursday, instead met with some fresh supply near the $1,785 region. The XAU/USD extended its descent through the early North American session and dropped to fresh daily lows, around the $1,744 area in the last hour.
Bitcoin falters as correction might be on horizon
Bitcoin price suggests more gains are incoming as it holds above a supply zone’s upper limit at $45,321. Ethereum price is trying to breach through a resistance area ranging from $3,240 to $3,533.
Wake Up Wall Street SPY: Inline CPI grinds us higher but PPI gets to do it all again
Wednesday's CPI data was sufficiently in line to allow the market to continue its frustrating grind higher. I say frustrating but only if you are short or bearish, but that appears to be the majority now.